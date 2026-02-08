Edit Profile
    Will Donald Trump attend the Super Bowl on Sunday? Inside the President's plans for Patriots vs. Seahawks

    President Trump confirmed he won't attend Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara due to long distance and longer game time. 

    Published on: Feb 08, 2026 5:25 AM IST
    By Shirin Gupta
    Super Bowl LX is set to take place this weekend on February 8 in Santa Clara, California, and game goers are curious about President Donald Trump's presence at the venue.

    President Trump confirmed he won't attend Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara due to long distance and longer game time. (REUTERS)
    President Trump confirmed he won't attend Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara due to long distance and longer game time. (REUTERS)

    While the President has confirmed that he will not be attending the game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in California, Trump will still remain a part of the game day event via television.

    This week, NBC recorded a sit-down interview in the Oval Office between Trump and Tom Llamas, anchor of NBC Nightly News. Although some of the interview has already broadcast, a different section is scheduled to be shown during the pre-game show on Super Bowl Sunday.

    Read more: Ahead of Bad Bunny Super Bowl show, Cardi B, Drake lead guest picks

    Why is Trump not attending the Super Bowl?

    Many speculated that Trump's decision to skip the Super Bowl was due to the NFL's decision to have anti-ICE rapper Bad Bunny perform during the halftime show, but Trump maintains that distance was the main reason.

    He isn't a fan of Bad Bunny, though. Trump's criticism of this year's Super Bowl halftime performers, Bad Bunny and Green Day, has played a prominent role in this reasoning. Trump has described the lineup as a “terrible choice” and remarked that he is “anti-them.”

    “All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” Trump told the New York Post. However, he did not directly attribute this as his reason for not attending the Super Bowl.

    “It's just too far away. I would. I've [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me. I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter,” Trump told The New York Post, detailing his reason for not attending the game this year.

    Read more: Bad Bunny enjoying Super Bowl moment, no mention of ICE with press

    Bad Bunny vs. Donald Trump

    Bad Bunny has not shied away from criticizing Donald Trump and his administration's immigration policies publicly.

    He has released multiple songs that are a direct political commentary, pertaining to America's current take on immigration policies.

    Bad Bunny won the Grammy Award for Best Música Urbana Album for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS last weekend. During his acceptance speech for the award, he remarked, “Before I say thanks to God, I'm going to say ICE Out.”

