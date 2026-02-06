Bad Bunny is set to discuss his Super Bowl halftime performance after winning big at the Grammys

SAN FRANCISCO — What can viewers expect from Bad Bunny’s highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance? So far, all we know is that he’s expected to perform solely in Spanish, bringing Latin identity at the center of America’s most-watched television event. HT Image

But Bad Bunny could reveal more details Thursday in San Francisco when the Grammy winner speaks in a news conference ahead of Sunday’s game.

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican superstar born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is one of the most-streamed artists on the planet. He will take the Super Bowl stage just one week after he won album of the year at the 2026 Grammys for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos.” It’s the first time an all Spanish-language album has taken home the top prize.

Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden will conduct the interview with Bad Bunny. The conference began with conversations with pregame performers at 10 a.m. Pacific time on Thursday.

This year, a long line formed well before the doors opened, with credentialed media — including a noticeable presence of Spanish-language and Latin American outlets — packing the conference room nearly an hour before the news conference began.

It marked a stark contrast to Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 news conference, when the room didn’t fill up until roughly 15 minutes before the event.

The pregame media session may reveal some details about Bad Bunny's performance, but headliners often keep a few secrets. Rihanna sure did, waiting until her Super Bowl performance in 2023 to reveal she was pregnant with her second child.

The Super Bowl will be held Sunday at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, with the Seattle Seahawks facing off against the New England Patriots.

The Super Bowl pregame show will open with several standout performers in Northern California: Charlie Puth will hit the stage to sing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile will take on “America the Beautiful” and Coco Jones will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

“I want them to feel inspired. I want everybody to know that music is such an amazing thing,” Puth said of his performance.

“This is pretty much the top of the top,” added Jones. “This is the bee's knees. ... It's hard to compete. Maybe my wedding will be up there.”

The national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be performed by deaf performing artist Fred Beam in American Sign Language. Julian Ortiz will sign “America the Beautiful.”

Before the game, Green Day will play a set to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Super Bowl. The band, which has its roots in the Bay Area, plans to “Get loud!” according to lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong.

In a historic first, the halftime show will include a multilingual signing program featuring Puerto Rican Sign Language, led by interpreter Celimar Rivera Cosme. She was also the interpreter for his landmark residency in Puerto Rico last year that drew more than half a million fans.

All signed performances for the pregame and halftime shows will be presented in collaboration with Alexis Kashar of LOVE SIGN and Howard Rosenblum of Deaf Equality.

Associated Press Music Writer Maria Sherman contributed to this report from New York.

For more on the Super Bowl, visit /hub/super-bowl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.