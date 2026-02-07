Ahead of Bad Bunny Super Bowl show, Cardi B, Drake lead guest picks; rapper responds

With Bad Bunny set to headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show, a new survey of more than 3,000 NFL fans reveals who viewers most want to see join him on stage, and which of his hits they hope make the setlist. According to the poll, conducted by VegasInsider.com, Cardi B is the top-ranked guest performer, earning 33% of the vote. Grammy-award-winning singer and Super Bowl halftime performer Bad Bunny answers questions during a press conference (AP)

Cardi B was also the was the No. 1 choice in 45 states, making her the most geographically dominant pick by a wide margin. Drake (21%) and Marc Anthony (14%) rounded out the top three, followed by Enrique Iglesias and Daddy Yankee.

Bad Bunny responds to guest performer question Meanwhile, Bad Bunny was asked about the guest appearances at his halftime show. The 31-year-old responded: "You know that’s something that I'm not gonna tell you. I don't know why you ask that."

"Well, of course I think I have a lot of guests. It’s gonna be my family, my friends, all of the Latino community around the world... the whole country. There's a lot of people who love me around the world."

What will Bad Bunny's set-list look like? On the music side, Bad Bunny’s chart-topping collaboration with Cardi B, “I Like It,” dominated fan preferences in the VegasInsider survey, receiving 18% of all votes. It was the most requested song in every US state, though it tied with other tracks in four states, including “Party” in Maine, Nebraska, and Ohio, and “Dakiti” in Minnesota.

The survey was conducted in January 2026 using an external polling provider, sampling 3,008 US-based NFL fans across all 50 states.

Bad Bunny's advice to non-Spanish-speaking fans The Puerto Rican rapper only sings in Spanish and that could come as a concern for thousands of fans attending the Seahawks vs Patriots Super Bowl. However, Bad Bunny has a simple advice.

"I just want people to have fun. It’s gonna be a huge party and what people can always expect from me," he said. "Of course a lot of my culture, but I really don't want to give any spoilers."

"It's going to be fun and it's going to be easy and people only have to worry about dance. I know that I told them that they only have four months to learn Spanish. They don't even have to learn Spanish. It's better that they learn to dance but I think there's no better dance than the one that comes from the heart."