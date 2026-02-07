Patriots vs Seahawks injury news: Fresh update on Drake Maye, Sam Darnold for Super Bowl

Drake Maye and Sam Darnold sparked injury concerns days before the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl on Sunday. While there was some positive news on Friday, the issues still remain. While Maye has been dealing with an injury to his right throwing shoulder, Darnold is managing his oblique.

Drake Maye injury update Concerns began after the AFC Championship game, when Maye absorbed several heavy hits in snowy conditions against the Denver Broncos. The QB's production dipped - he completed only 10 of 21 attempts for 86 yards after halftime.

David J Chao, aka ProFootballDoc, said that he is “far more concerned about Maye’s shoulder than Sam Darnold’s oblique.” Maye was reportedly evaluated. The team, meanwhile, issued a statement saying the quarterback had “sustained an injury”.

Maye has participated in every practice leading up to the Super Bowl. On Thursday, he said, “I’m not trying to lie to you guys when I say I’m feeling great. I’m feeling great and looking forward to getting out there today. Another day of practice, we have one tomorrow, and feeling pretty good.”

Sam Darnold injury update Darnold, who has been working through an oblique injury since mid-January, participated in his first full practice on Thursday. The Seahawks QB had been limited for weeks.

Darnold himself never sounded concerned. Throughout the week, he repeatedly assured reporters that he would be prepared, insisting he’d be “good to go” by the time the Seahawks took the field.

Even while managing the oblique issue, Darnold has delivered two of his strongest outings of the season in the playoffs. In the divisional round, he carved up the San Francisco 49ers in a 41-6 rout. He then followed with a stellar NFC Championship showing, completing 25 of 36 passes for 346 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions during Seattle’s 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Seahawks injury report Sam Darnold (oblique), Charles Cross (foot), Nick Emmanwori (ankle), Josh Jones (ankle, knee), Demarcus Lawrence (rest), Robbie Ouzts (neck), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (rest), Leonard Williams (rest).