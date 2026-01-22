Sam Darnold injury news: Is Seattle Seahawks QB expected to play against Rams on Sunday? Latest here

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has brushed aside injury concerns ahead of this weekend's NFC Championship game. He suffered an oblique injury in last Saturday's emphatic win over the San Francisco 49ers, as reported by The US Sun. Darnold completed 12 of 17 pass attempts for 124 yards, threw one touchdown, and committed no turnovers as Seattle cruised to a 41-6 victory. Head coach Mike Macdonald removed his quarterback from the field with nine minutes left on the clock.

Will Sam Darnold play in Sunday's game? Darnold is expected to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday after taking part in Wednesday's practice on a limited basis, as reported by The US Sun. Macdonald acknowledged the need to carefully manage his quarterback's workload ahead of the high-stakes clash.

He told the reporters, “He’s not going to be a full-go the whole week, so we have a plan,” on Wednesday. The head coach added, "We’re going to work through it, see how the day goes and then we’ll kind of take it day by day and take it to tomorrow. But he won’t be throwing every ball every play for the whole week, no.”

Darnold still sore from the last injury Darnold admitted he remained sore after picking up the injury last Thursday. He said, "Just attacking rehab these last couple of days. Obviously will be throughout the week. I’ve just got to continue to prepare and get my body right for Sunday.”

The former No. 3 overall pick has produced one of the most impressive campaigns of his NFL career, passing for 4,048 yards with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Darnold made it clear that he understands the magnitude of Sunday's contest with a Super Bowl berth on the line.

The quarterback said, “[The Rams] are a really good team, really good defense, really good scheme. Good players. So like always, we’re really excited about this opportunity to play these guys.”

He continued, "We’ve just got to have a really good week of practice. For me, I’ve got to continue to attack all the things that I need to attack, just get ready to play these guys. But also just getting my body right to be ready for Sunday.”