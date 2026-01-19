Davante Adams injury update: Rams get bad news vs Bears; scary scenes for star WR
The Los Angeles Rams were dealt a potential setback late in their NFC Divisional Round matchup against the Chicago Bears
UPDATE: Adams returned to the game.
The Los Angeles Rams were dealt a potential setback late in their NFC Divisional Round matchup against the Chicago Bears after wide receiver Davante Adams went down with an injury in the fourth quarter. The 33-year-old was removed from the game immediately after making his first reception of the contest.
Medical staff escorted him off the field and into the sideline medical tent for further evaluation, raising concerns about his availability for the remainder of the game.
Davante Adams injury update
The exact nature of the injury has not been confirmed, though the situation appeared serious enough for an immediate assessment. At this stage, it is unclear whether Adams will be able to return to action.
The Rams were leading 17-10 at the time of writing this story. The winner of the divisional game will face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship game.
Los Angeles Rams depth chart
Offense
Wide receiver: Davante Adams
Tight end: Colby Parkinson; Davis Allen; Terrance Ferguson
Left tackle: Alaric Jackson; D.J. Humphries; David Quessenberry
Left guard: Steve Avila; Justin Dedich
Center: Coleman Shelton; Beaux Limmer
Right guard: Kevin Dotson
Right tackle: Warren McClendon Jr.; David Quessenberry
Wide receiver: Jordan Whittington; Xavier Smith
Wide receiver: Puka Nacua; Konata Mumpfield
Quarterback: Matthew Stafford; Jimmy Garoppolo; Stetson Bennett IV
Running back: Kyren Williams; Blake Corum; Jarquez Hunter; Ronnie Rivers
Defense
Outside linebacker: Byron Young; Josaiah Stewart
Defensive end: Braden Fiske; Larrell Murchison
Nose tackle: Poona Ford; Ty Hamilton
Defensive end: Kobie Turner; Tyler Davis
Outside linebacker: Jared Verse; Desjuan Johnson
Inside linebacker: Omar Speights; Shaun Dolac
Inside linebacker: Nate Landman; Troy Reeder
Cornerback: Emmanuel Forbes Jr.; Ahkello Witherspoon; Josh Wallace
Safety: Kamren Kinchens
Safety: Kam Curl; Jaylen McCollough
Cornerback: Cobie Durant; Darious Williams
Special Teams
Punter: Ethan Evans
Kicker: Harrison Mevis
Holder: Ethan Evans
Long snapper: Jake McQuaide
Punt returner: Xavier Smith; Konata Mumpfield
Kick returner: Jordan Whittington; Ronnie Rivers
