Davante Adams injury update: Rams get bad news vs Bears; scary scenes for star WR

UPDATE: Adams returned to the game.

The Los Angeles Rams were dealt a potential setback late in their NFC Divisional Round matchup against the Chicago Bears after wide receiver Davante Adams went down with an injury in the fourth quarter. The 33-year-old was removed from the game immediately after making his first reception of the contest.

Medical staff escorted him off the field and into the sideline medical tent for further evaluation, raising concerns about his availability for the remainder of the game.

Davante Adams injury update The exact nature of the injury has not been confirmed, though the situation appeared serious enough for an immediate assessment. At this stage, it is unclear whether Adams will be able to return to action.

The Rams were leading 17-10 at the time of writing this story. The winner of the divisional game will face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship game.

