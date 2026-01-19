Edit Profile
    Davante Adams injury update: Rams get bad news vs Bears; scary scenes for star WR

    Updated on: Jan 19, 2026 8:00 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) hits Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the head (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
    The Los Angeles Rams were dealt a potential setback late in their NFC Divisional Round matchup against the Chicago Bears

    UPDATE: Adams returned to the game.

    The Los Angeles Rams were dealt a potential setback late in their NFC Divisional Round matchup against the Chicago Bears after wide receiver Davante Adams went down with an injury in the fourth quarter. The 33-year-old was removed from the game immediately after making his first reception of the contest.

    Medical staff escorted him off the field and into the sideline medical tent for further evaluation, raising concerns about his availability for the remainder of the game.

    Davante Adams injury update

    The exact nature of the injury has not been confirmed, though the situation appeared serious enough for an immediate assessment. At this stage, it is unclear whether Adams will be able to return to action.

    The Rams were leading 17-10 at the time of writing this story. The winner of the divisional game will face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship game.

    Los Angeles Rams depth chart

    Offense

    Wide receiver: Davante Adams

    Tight end: Colby Parkinson; Davis Allen; Terrance Ferguson

    Left tackle: Alaric Jackson; D.J. Humphries; David Quessenberry

    Left guard: Steve Avila; Justin Dedich

    Center: Coleman Shelton; Beaux Limmer

    Right guard: Kevin Dotson

    Right tackle: Warren McClendon Jr.; David Quessenberry

    Wide receiver: Jordan Whittington; Xavier Smith

    Wide receiver: Puka Nacua; Konata Mumpfield

    Quarterback: Matthew Stafford; Jimmy Garoppolo; Stetson Bennett IV

    Running back: Kyren Williams; Blake Corum; Jarquez Hunter; Ronnie Rivers

    Defense

    Outside linebacker: Byron Young; Josaiah Stewart

    Defensive end: Braden Fiske; Larrell Murchison

    Nose tackle: Poona Ford; Ty Hamilton

    Defensive end: Kobie Turner; Tyler Davis

    Outside linebacker: Jared Verse; Desjuan Johnson

    Inside linebacker: Omar Speights; Shaun Dolac

    Inside linebacker: Nate Landman; Troy Reeder

    Cornerback: Emmanuel Forbes Jr.; Ahkello Witherspoon; Josh Wallace

    Safety: Kamren Kinchens

    Safety: Kam Curl; Jaylen McCollough

    Cornerback: Cobie Durant; Darious Williams

    Special Teams

    Punter: Ethan Evans

    Kicker: Harrison Mevis

    Holder: Ethan Evans

    Long snapper: Jake McQuaide

    Punt returner: Xavier Smith; Konata Mumpfield

    Kick returner: Jordan Whittington; Ronnie Rivers

