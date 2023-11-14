Kim Kardashian's hairstylist Chris Appleton files for divorce from Lukas Gage after 6 months of marriage

Kim Kardashian's hairstylist Chris Appleton has filed for divorce from actor Lukas Gage after six months of marriage. According to a report by Page Six, court documents have revealed that the date of separation between Chris and Lukas is November 10. (Also read: Zendaya and Tom Holland win hearts as they sign Spider-Man posters for charity) Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton have split.

Official details

As per the new report, Chris has cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the cause of the split and filed for divorce from The White Lotus star. The court documents also revealed that couple signed a post-nuptial agreement on May 3, 2023. Both of them have also mentioned of having ‘no community assets’.

The duo had seized media attention earlier this year in April, when they tied the knot in a secret wedding at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. It was Kim Kardashian, who officiated the ceremony. The wedding had also appeared on an episode of The Kardashians.

Chris and Lukas's relationship

Chris had been dating Lukas since February, and talked about it for the first time on The Drew Barrymore Show the next month. “I’m very happy [and] very much in love. I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing and, I think, meeting someone that you connect with is very special,” said Chris. Moments later, Drew Barrymore quickly added, “And you are such an amazing human being; I'm sorry, but you are like the world's great catch…I can't think of anyone who deserves happiness more…is there a photo of you guys? Look at you guys, and his name is Lukas Gage.” Then, he exclaimed, "Cheers to love!" and proceeded to lift her up in an embrace.

More details

Chris has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Ariana Grande. He has become one of the most sought-after hairstylists in the industry, known for his innovative and trendy styles. In addition to his work as a hairstylist, Appleton is also the founder and CEO of his own hair care line, Color Wow.

Lukas is best known for his role as Tyler in the HBO series Euphoria, which garnered him critical acclaim. He began his acting career with small roles in movies like Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse and Assassination Nation. He also garnered attention for his role in the first season of the Emmy winning show The White Lotus, where he played the role of Dillon, who is an employee at the Hawaii resort.

