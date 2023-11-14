Zendaya and Tom Holland win hearts as they sign Spider-Man posters for charity

Power couple Tom Holland and Zendaya often keep their relationship low-key and rarely make public appearances. However, the 27-year-old Marvel stars recently gave fans a glimpse at a sweet moment they shared together. Over the weekend, Holland and the Euphoria star were spotted signing Spider-Man posters for a charity organisation The Brothers' Trust. While giving out autographs, Zendaya affectionately held onto Holland's arm. The adorable moment was captured in a video, which went viral soon after it was shared on social media. Fans were left amazed at their public display of affection, calling them “couple goals.” Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted signing posters for charity work(X, formerly Twitter)

In the video shared on X, formerly Twitter, the duo can be seen joking and smiling while signing several posters side-by-side. Social media users flooded the platform with comments on their gesture and the strong bond they have developed over the years. One user wrote, “It's heartwarming to see Tom Holland and Zendaya using their Spider-Man magic for a good cause. Acts like this are what make them real-life superheroes!”

Another X user commented, “It's great to see Tom Holland and Zendaya using their platform to support charitable causes, such as signing 'Spider-Man' posters for The Brothers Trust.” One more user said, “The way she holds him & just behaves like a child around him- why’re they so adorable.” Yet another user commented, “The Brothers Trust, founded by Tom Holland and his brothers, aims to raise funds and awareness for various charitable causes around the world.”

Zendaya holding a puppy(Instagram/Zendaya)

For their charity work, Zendaya kept her look casual, wearing a grey sweater with minimal to no make-up while Holland donned a black pullover with glasses over his head. The fan-favourite couple is no stranger to charity work as this comes after their visit to British charity Battersea Cats and Dogs Home in London. Zendaya shared a picture of herself holding a little puppy in her hands on her Instagram story, leaving fans gushing. She wrote “puppy heaven” on the picture, in which she can be seen beaming with joy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON