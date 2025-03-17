Kim Min-jae shares note for fans after discharge from South Korean military: 'I’ll repay your support by staying busier'

Min-jae gets military discharge, pens note

Through his agency, Min-jae said, “Thank you to all the fans who waited for me. I missed you so much. My military service gave me valuable experiences and taught me a lot. Since you’ve been waiting, I’ll repay your support by staying even busier with various activities.”

Min-jae enlisted in the military in September 2023. He served as an active-duty soldier in the army’s military band. He excelled and was recognized as an elite trainee during his five-week basic training.

When Min-jae had a gym session with BTS V

In September last year, Min-jae took time out for a gym session with BTS member Kim Taehyung during their vacation. Gym instructor Ma Sun-ho shared a photo on Instagram. Min-jae and Sun-ho stood on either side of Taehyung, posing in front of the mirror.

Sharing the photo, Sun-ho wrote, "Taehyung & Minjae, proud young men who exercise diligently even on vacation. I'm so happy after doing full body weights for two days! I envy your youth.. I envy your face.. Looking forward to the next holiday. Let’s eat soy sauce crabs again.”

About Min-jae's career

Apart from being an actor, Min-jae is also a rapper. He was also a contestant in the rap competition Show Me the Money 4 in 2015. He starred in television series such as Second 20s (2015), My First Time (2015), Dr Romantic (2016), Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016), Tempted (2018), and Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency (2019).

Fans also saw him in Dr Romantic 2 (2020), Do You Like Brahms (2020), Dali & Cocky Prince (2021), and Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist (2022). Before enlisting in the military, Dr Romantic 3 (2023) was his final project.