Kim Min-jae shares note for fans after discharge from South Korean military: 'I’ll repay your support by staying busier'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Mar 17, 2025 03:36 PM IST

Kim Min-jae told his fans in his note that he missed them a lot. The actor enlisted in the military in September 2023.

Actor Kim Min-jae has been discharged from the South Korean military after completing his service. Soompi, quoting the actor's agency YAMYAM Entertainment, shared that he expressed his gratitude to fans following his discharge. Min-jae’s agency announced on Monday that the actor officially completed his 18-month military service. (Also Read | Kim Taehyung stuns BTS ARMY with his 'buffed up' arms, works out with Kim Min-jae during military vacation. See new pic)

Kim Min-jae was last seen in Dr Romantic 3 (2023).
Kim Min-jae was last seen in Dr Romantic 3 (2023).

Min-jae gets military discharge, pens note

Through his agency, Min-jae said, “Thank you to all the fans who waited for me. I missed you so much. My military service gave me valuable experiences and taught me a lot. Since you’ve been waiting, I’ll repay your support by staying even busier with various activities.”

Min-jae enlisted in the military in September 2023. He served as an active-duty soldier in the army’s military band. He excelled and was recognized as an elite trainee during his five-week basic training.

When Min-jae had a gym session with BTS V

In September last year, Min-jae took time out for a gym session with BTS member Kim Taehyung during their vacation. Gym instructor Ma Sun-ho shared a photo on Instagram. Min-jae and Sun-ho stood on either side of Taehyung, posing in front of the mirror.

Sharing the photo, Sun-ho wrote, "Taehyung & Minjae, proud young men who exercise diligently even on vacation. I'm so happy after doing full body weights for two days! I envy your youth.. I envy your face.. Looking forward to the next holiday. Let’s eat soy sauce crabs again.”

About Min-jae's career

Apart from being an actor, Min-jae is also a rapper. He was also a contestant in the rap competition Show Me the Money 4 in 2015. He starred in television series such as Second 20s (2015), My First Time (2015), Dr Romantic (2016), Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016), Tempted (2018), and Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency (2019).

Fans also saw him in Dr Romantic 2 (2020), Do You Like Brahms (2020), Dali & Cocky Prince (2021), and Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist (2022). Before enlisting in the military, Dr Romantic 3 (2023) was his final project.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
