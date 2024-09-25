Kim Taehyung stuns BTS ARMY with his 'buffed up' arms, works out with Kim Min-jae during military vacation. See new pic

BTS member Kim Taehyung, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, is on vacation. Gym instructor Ma Sun-ho took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a photo featuring himself, actor Kim Min-jae and Taehyung, aka V. (Also Read | BTS' V transforms into ‘TaeJun’ as he attends IU’s historic concert with J-Hope) Kim Taehyung will be discharged from military service in 2025.

Taehyung shares a new pic

In the picture, Taehyung wore a black sleeveless T-shirt, grey shorts and white sneakers. He held a water bottle and flashed the peace sign while looking at the mirror inside the gym.

Min-jae and Sun-ho seen with V

Min-jae and Sun-ho posed in black and grey outfits. They stood on either side of Taehyung, posing for the mirror. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Taehyung & Minjae, proud young men who exercise diligently even on vacation. I'm so happy after doing full body weights for two days! I envy your youth.. I envy your face.. Looking forward to the next holiday. Let’s eat soy sauce crabs again.” He geo-tagged the location as Seoul.

BTS ARMY reacts to pic

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Baby bear is the size of two whole Hobis. You can’t even see the elephant moles on his arms anymore." A comment read, "Those buffed-up arms. Tae I try to see you with tender eyes, but it's impossible now I start to see you with mischievous eyes." A person wrote, "OMG !!!!! KIM TAEHYUNG. Calm down, let me breathe…" "What are you doing to us, man? We can’t imagine how you will be in 2025," an Instagram user said.

About V and BTS

Taehyung is currently serving in the South Korean military. He began his service in December 2023. Taehyung is part of BTS also featuring--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook. While Jin was discharged from the military in June, J-Hope will complete his service next month. Jin enlisted in 2022, followed by J-Hope in last April. Suga started his service in September 2023. RM, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook started their service in December 2023.