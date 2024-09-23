BTS' V transforms into ‘TaeJun’ as he attends IU’s historic concert with J-Hope, sporting his bulked-up physique

Kim Taehyung, took a well-deserved break from his demanding military schedule to enjoy IU’s concert. On September 22, he attended the final show of her HEREH World Tour in Seoul alongside fellow band mate J-Hope, offering his support to the talented soloist. Fans were thrilled to see V’s enthusiastic reaction as IU performed her latest collaboration, ‘Love Wins All,’ featuring his vocals. His appearance at the concert was a welcome surprise for fans, who were also impressed by his fit physique after completing his military training. BTS V and J-Hope attend IU's concert(Taehyung's Instgram)

BTS V attends IU concert with J-Hope

Last night, Taehyung delighted fans by sharing glimpses of his night out on Instagram as IU celebrated her 100th performance at the encore concert for her '2024 World Tour' at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. In the videos and photos making the rounds online, V was spotted entering the venue, rocking a laid-back look in a hoodie and tracks, sporting a buzz cut—a nod to his current military service and a beefed up body that has everyone talking.

Joining him was J-Hope, who is set to be discharged soon. Afterward, he’ll dive back into his solo activities alongside Jin, keeping the excitement alive until all BTS members make their much-anticipated comeback!

IU performs Love Wins All

As IU kicked off her hit track, a collaboration with V from earlier this year, the Singularity singer got up from his seat to capture the moment, cheering her on. In the music video, V played the character Taejun, sharing the screen with IU, who portrayed Jihye.

To further delight his fans, V shared a chic Instagram Story featuring himself in a tailored suit and overcoat while enjoying a drink at a bar. He also posted photos from the concert, celebrating IU’s impressive milestone of 100 performances.

In other news, IU's boyfriend, Lee Jong Suk, was seen supporting her at her second-to-last concert in Seoul on September 21st. The K-drama actor's public appearance at the concert effectively put an end to recent breakup rumors that had circulated about the couple.

‘Taehyung is so boyfriend coded’

Fans were buzzing about how healthy and strong V looked, sporting a rolled-up white T-shirt that exposed his arms, with a hoodie casually draped over his shoulder and stylish glasses that added to his charm. It seemed he had gained some weight, and fans were absolutely thrilled to see his new look.

One fan commented, “Taehyung's bicep is so big you can barely see the other elephant eye,” referring to his moles, which he often playfully highlights. Another fan exclaimed, “For a split second, all I saw was arm, and I thought, is this some Mingyu lore I don’t know about—TAEHYUNG, MY MAN!” A third fan chimed in, “Taehyung is so boyfriend-coded! The haircut made him a thousand times more attractive, plus the glasses, the arm accessories, and that plain white shirt—especially when he folds up the sleeves to show off those biceps!”

Other K-pop stars in attendance included aespa's Winter, EXO's D.O., entertainer Yoo Jae Suk, comedians Park Myung Soo and Yang Se Chan, as well as ITZY's Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna.