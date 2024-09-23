Justin Bieber ‘not interested’ in addressing Diddy after arrest; he is ‘aware’ but focused on...

Justin Bieber is maintaining a distance from his longtime friend and music collaborator, Sean "Diddy" Combs, following the latter's recent arrest on sex trafficking and sexual assault charges. Despite reports suggesting that the pop star, who was introduced to the music mogul at a very young age, is ‘deeply disturbed’ by the severity of the allegations against his former mentor, Bieber is reportedly choosing to prioritise his family and personal life, focusing on his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their newborn son. Diddy appears to be patting down Justin Bieber in a 3-year-old video to check for a wire. The video went viral again after Homeland Security raided his LA and Miami homes in the wake of several sexual assault allegations.

Justin Bieber ‘not focused’ on Diddy

“He’s aware of Diddy’s arrest and the allegations,” a source told PEOPLE, referencing the disgraced rapper's September 16 arrest on charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering, and other accusations, including his alleged ‘freak offs.’ “It’s not something Justin wants to focus on,” the source added.

The Baby singer’s name has resurfaced repeatedly since the explosive allegations against Diddy began to emerge. Both Usher and Bieber spent considerable time with the Bad Boy Records producer early in their careers and were considered close friends. However, old videos reveal Bieber gradually distancing himself from Diddy, leading many fans to speculate that he may have been one of Diddy’s victims.

Also read: RFK Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines ‘likely fuming’ over his alleged sexting scandal with reporter Olivia Nuzzi

As Diddy remains in a Brooklyn jail seeking bail, public pressure mounts on celebrities to speak out against his disturbing past. High-profile figures such as Bieber, Ashton Kutcher, Usher, and Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, have all been urged to address the situation.

Justin Bieber focused on ‘wife and kid’

Bieber recently became a father when his wife, Hailey, gave birth to their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August. According to a source, the "Baby" singer has been enjoying life in “a happy bubble” since welcoming their son last month.

“He just wants to focus on being a great dad and husband,” the insider shared.

Justin, 30, and Hailey, 27, who tied the knot in 2018, have openly celebrated parenthood on Instagram since Jack's arrival. Earlier, sources mentioned how Justin is fully involved in both Hailey’s well-being and baby Jack’s day-and-night care routines, embracing fatherhood wholeheartedly.

Also read: Sean 'Diddy' Combs slept with ‘young boys and a famous pop star,' made tapes: Shocking claims in Kim Porter's book

Talk show host Megyn Kelly in her latest podcast called out Bieber encouraging him “to speak out.” “Justin Bieber... they're not alleging his name in any of this, but Justin was very young when he came into Diddy’s circle,” Megyn Kelly recalled. “There's no question, he had a lot of exposure to this guy, and I think he should say something.”

Diddy and Bieber

The rapper, 54, is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. In addition to the initial charges, grand jury indictment documents obtained by PageSix revealed that the Bad Boy Records founder is accused of leading a “criminal enterprise” involved in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice. Despite these allegations, Combs has maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty.

Amid the investigation, multiple videos featuring a young Justin Bieber with the rapper have resurfaced. In one clip, a 15-year-old Bieber stands next to Combs, with the two talking about their activities for the day. Another video shows Combs questioning why Bieber distanced himself as his career took off. Despite this, the two collaborated again in 2023.