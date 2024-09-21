Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is ‘desperate’ to speak to his kids amid suicide watch in Brooklyn jail: ‘They are trying to…’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is in a challenging situation, locked away in the Special Housing Unit of a ‘barbaric’ Brooklyn jail infamous for its tragic incidents. Despite the harsh conditions, Diddy's main concern reportedly revolves around his seven children, who are struggling to adjust to his absence. Sean Diddy Combs with his 7 kids- Quincy, Justin, Christian "King," Chance, twins D'Lila and Jessie, and two-year-old Love(Diddy's instagram)

Sources close to the family report that Diddy is doing his best to remain positive and strong, but the situation is taking a toll on him and his loved ones. The Music Mogul was recently placed on ‘suicide watch’ as he awaits trial in Metropolitan Detention Center.

Diddy ‘desperate’ to speak to kids

According to TMZ, the 54-year-old disgraced rapper, currently facing charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution, is "holding up okay" but is concerned about his kids. A source close to Diddy’s family informed the outlet that he is desperate to speak to his children.

"People closest to him are trying to process the situation... but they all know they have to be strong for the kids' sake," they added.

Diddy’s family ‘leaning on each other’ for support

The insider further disclosed that Diddy’s family, which includes his seven kids—Quincy (whom the rapper adopted during his relationship with his late partner Kim Porter), Justin, Christian "King," Chance (all three are legal adults), twins D'Lila and Jessie, and two-year-old Love—are leaning on each other for support and turning to faith for strength as they try to process the situation following their dad’s shocking arrest earlier this week.

According to the outlet, the 17-year-old twins are staying with a friend of their late mom Kim in Los Angeles amid the uncertainty surrounding Diddy’s bail, which has been rejected twice. He was sent back to MDC on Tuesday, September 17, after pleading ‘not guilty.’

‘Treasure trove’ of evidence against Diddy

Legal experts are warning that Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking case might end up being worse than the one against Keith Raniere, the guy who ran the Nxivm sex cult and is now in jail serving a lengthy time. Reports suggest that a “treasure trove” of evidence has been uncovered by the federal prosecutors, including videos of Diddy's alleged "Freak Offs," which could be used against him. These videos reportedly depict drugged-out victims engaging in sexual acts with male prostitutes as part of the day-long sessions.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on suicide watch

On September 20, the hip-hop artist, who has faced multiple charges and lawsuits since last year following allegations of sexual harassment and battery from his long-time partner Cassie Ventura, was placed on suicide watch.

The U.S. Department of Justice National Institute of Corrections defines suicide watch as a procedure involving "supervisory precautions for inmates at risk of self-harm that necessitate frequent observation." While it's unclear whether Sean "Diddy" Combs is suicidal or how long he has been on suicide watch, sources tell PEOPLE that the measure is precautionary, as Combs is reportedly in shock and his mental state is uncertain.