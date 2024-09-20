Unravelling Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' close association with Harris, Trump & British royals: Did he 'manipulate' key figures?

As federal authorities have charged Sean “Diddy” Combs with sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, his ties with Democrats have come into the spotlight as the United States is heading towards November 5 election. The disgraced rapper has collaborated with Democrats on a number of occasions. Sean 'Diddy' Combs remained connected for several years with Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, New York Mayor Eric Adams, and former President Barack Obama for several Democratic initiatives.(X)

The “Hello Good Morning” artist remained connected for several years with Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, New York Mayor Eric Adams, and former President Barack Obama for several Democratic initiatives.

Exploring Diddy's ties with A-list celebrities, politicians and royal family members

The 54-year-old artist has rubbed shoulders with members of the British British royal family and A-list celebrities like Oprah Winfrey.

From dating Jennifer Lopez to mentoring musical sensation Justin Bieber, he has partied with Princes William and Harry during a post-concert bash thrown by the royal family.

Former Donald Trump is also among Diddy's prominent celebrity fans. He once called the rapper a “good friend” and a “good guy”. “He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it—Puffy enjoys his social life.”

Diddy was even pictured Trump and his wife Melania, particularly at galas and other apolitical celebrity functions.

While Obama is said to have occasionally been seen “hanging out” with him, Harris has expressed her admiration for him in public.

Back in 2020, Harris thanked Diddy for hosting a town hall about COVID-19.

“There's a lot at stake for our communities right now and it's critical we bring to the forefront how coronavirus is perpetuating racial inequality and health disparities,” she wrote on X.

When Diddy backed Democrats against Trump

During the 2004 Democratic National Convention (DNC), Diddy played a key role in mobilsing youngsters in favor of the party. He conducted MTV interviews with young delegates and Democratic leaders, such as Obama and Clinton.

Diddy made a final attempt to court Black voters for Obama during 2008 presidential campaign event the “Last Chance For Change Rally” in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Appearing in a podcast interview with Charlamagne tha God in 2020, Diddy declared that “White men like Trump need to be banished” as he extended his support for then-candidate Joe Biden and even launched the “Political Black Party”.

Also Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' first meal in 'rat infested' NY jail revealed, allowed only 3 showers a week

In 2023, the rapper was presented with key to New York City, but he later gave it back at Mayor Adams' request after a 2016 video purportedly showed the rapper abusing his former girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura. In a letter, Adams notified Diddy that the key was revoked, prompting Diddy to return it on June 10 .

Combs was among several dozen Black individuals who sent a letter to Biden in August 2020, pleading with him to choose a Black candidate for vice president. The letter seemed to allude to rumors that Harris was too “ambitious” to be his VP, according to The Hill.

Did Diddy ‘manipulate’ rich and famous people?

According to experts, Diddy's decline in popularity and several bombshell charges against him would bring disgrace and shame to celebs and royals who fawned over him during the height of his glory, Daily Mail reported.

They believe that Diddy “used” the stars to hide in the background.

A prominent figure in the London and Los Angeles celebrity scenes told MailOnline, “I know there are people who partied with him who are now utterly ashamed. They were used.”

Diddy “manipulated” the British royals and other key figures, claimed Nick Ede, a brand and culture expert.

He described Diddy as a “clever manipulator” who utilised his wealth, rank, and notoriety to get close to the world's most influential individuals.

“Aligning himself with Royalty and Government enables him to become almost untouchable hiding in plain sight – something that we have come to recognise as a similar trait as both Epstein and Weinstein.”

Diddy attended a meet and greet at Princess Diana memorial concert in UK. He met both Prince William and Prince Harry.(Getty Images)

Diddy entered a not guilty plea after showing up in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday for his hearing. On Monday, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York confirmed that he was taken into custody by federal investigators, according to a sealed indictment.

Diddy subjected his victims to “physical, emotional, and verbal abuse” to coerce them into taking part in the “freak offs,” as per the court documents. He is also accused of providing drugs to the female victims and sex workers in order to facilitate sexual encounters.