Kamala Harris says to Oprah Winfrey ‘If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot’

Vice President and apparent “gun owner” Kamala Harris made headlines during ‘Unite for America’ on Thursday night with Oprah Winfrey after narrating a scenario of what would happen if someone broke into her house. Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris listens to a parent's survivor story as she joins Oprah Winfrey at Oprah's Unite for America Live Streaming event Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 in Farmington Hills, Mich. AP/PTI(AP)

Harris jokingly stated, “If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot,” before laughing and adding, “I probably should not have said that. My staff will deal with that later.”

Earlier in ABC's first presidential debate, the VP fired back at former US President Donald Trump during the debate, saying “this business about taking everyone’s guns away — Tim Walz (Harris’ vice presidential nominee) and I are both gun owners.”

ALSO READ| Kamala Harris teams up with Oprah Winfrey to address abortion, gun violence, and more

“We’re not taking anyone’s guns away, so stop with the continuous lying about this stuff,” she added.

Harris proudly said she is a ‘gun owner’

Harris has been open about her own status as a “gun owner” and reiterated it during the event. “I’m a gun owner; Tim Walz is a gun owner,” she said, to which Winfrey responded, “I did not know that.”

The Thursday night event also addressed the mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia. The survivor, who was still in a cast from her injuries, shared her harrowing experience of being shot twice in class. The shooter, 14-year-old Colt Gray, opened fire earlier in the month, killing four people.

Harris swiftly outlined her stance on gun control, saying, “I think for far too long on the issue of gun violence, some people have been pushing a really false choice to say you’re either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone’s guns away.”

ALSO READ| US elections: New polls find Kamala Harris, Donald Trump tied nationally

“I’m in favour of the Second Amendment, and I’m in favour of assault weapons bans, universal background checks, red flag laws.”

Back in 2019, Harris told CNN, “I own a gun for probably the reason a lot of people do — for personal safety.” She also mentioned being a skilled shooter and having shot a gun “many times” in the past in an interview with Politico in 2015.