Sean 'Diddy' Combs is reportedly under Suicide Watch. A repeat of Jeffrey Epstein?

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is reportedly on suicide watch as he awaits trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, per People. Sean Diddy Combs allegedly used his fame to force women to get into demeaning actions as part of a racketeering and human trafficking operation, according to three federal counts filed against him on Tuesday by prosecutors.(REUTERS)

Sources told the outlet that Combs has been placed under heightened supervision after being arrested at a Manhattan hotel on the night of Monday, September 16. His indictment revealed multiple charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution.

The indictment accuses him of organizing and coercing victims into participating in “freak offs,” described by prosecutors as “elaborate and produced sex performances.”

Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, confirmed on Wednesday that the music mogul is held in the special housing unit with an “extra layer of security.”

What is Suicide Watch?

Suicide watch also referred to as SW, is a rigorous monitoring protocol designed to prevent individuals from attempting suicide. Typically implemented in correctional facilities, hospitals, psychiatric hospitals, or military bases, this measure is taken when a person exhibits warning signs suggesting they may be at risk of self-harm or suicide.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s National Institute of Corrections defines suicide watch as “supervisory precautions taken for suicidal inmates that require frequent observation.”

On September 17, Combs was remanded to MDC after pleading not guilty to the charges and being denied bail twice during the week. Though it remains unclear if Combs is actively suicidal, sources suggest that the suicide watch is a preventative measure, implemented due to his state of shock and the uncertainty surrounding his mental health.

Jeffrey Epstein's suicide in August 2019

Notably, the notorious and disgraced paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was initially under suicide watch at the New York City jail. But in August 2019, despite his previous suicide attempt, he was left alone in his cell with an excess of bed linens. Most of the surveillance cameras in his unit were not recording, and a single worker was on duty for a 24-hour shift.

In 2023, the Justice Department’s watchdog reported that negligence, misconduct, and poor job performance by the federal Bureau of Prisons and staff at the New York City jail allowed Epstein to take his own life in August 2019.

Meanwhile, Combs' attorney requested that the music producer be transferred to a prison in Essex County, New Jersey, citing concerns about the conditions at MDC. They stated that “several courts in this District have recognized that the conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center are not fit for pre-trial detention,” and noted that “at least four inmates have died by suicide there in the past three years.”