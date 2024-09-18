Diddy's ‘right hand’ Kristina Khorram accused of being a 'gatekeeper' in his case

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs once referred to Kristina Khorram, the Chief of the Combs Enterprises Staff as his “Right hand”. A source close to the unfolding investigation of the rapper revealed to The Post that she might be more of a “manipulator in chief.” Kristina Khorram is alleged to have aided Diddy's actions which led to his arrest.(REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo, Kristina Khorram/Facebook)

The hip-hop mogul was arrested on Monday night by Homeland Security agents at a hotel in New York. The charges pressed against him include racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was ordered to be held in jail without bail as his $50 million bail bid was rejected.

Alleged ‘gatekeeper’ in Diddy’s case

The source close to the investigation said, “If anybody is gatekeeper, Kristina would know everything.” According to the 14-page indictment, Combs allegedly had assistance from “certain employees” which included “high-ranking supervisors” to “carry out, facilitate and cover up his abuse and commercial sex [ring]”. However, there was no name of any of Diddy’s employees in the papers, as reported by the NY Post.

It also stated that the survivors were responsible for facilitating Freak Offs which included sex workers and “stocking the hotel rooms in advance with the required Freak Off supplies, including controlled substances, baby oil lubricant, extra linens, lighting.” “The [The Feds] have gotten evidence from a lot of sources – recordings, text messages – names, texts from Kristina Khorram, as reported by Page Six.

Diddy posted on Facebook in 2021 about Khorram where he wrote, “She’s been my right hand for the last 8 years and has consistently proven to execute and get s**t done. Don’t know how I’d function without her.”

Kristina Khorram compared to Ghislaine Maxwell

In a separate case filed by Lil Rhody in February against Khorram, he described her as the “Ghislaine Maxwell to Sean Combs’ Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell was the sex worker who helped now-convicted sex offender, Epstein. Rhody also accused her of ordering “sex workers and prostitutes for him [Diddy].”

In an amended complaint he alleged that Khorram “required” other household and staff members to carry “fanny packs” which contained a variety of drugs like cocaine, GHB, ecstasy, marijuana, gummies and Tuci so that the mogul could have a “drug of choice” anytime.

According to this lawsuit, Khorram also “knowingly and intentionally participated in, perpetrated, assisted, supported, facilitated a sex-trafficking Venture.” In addition, it claimed that Combs’ right hand was “instrumental in organizing and executing the [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act] enterprise,” and she had another employee, Stevie J who assisted in recruiting the sex workers.

Diddy’s lawyers have asked for this ongoing Rhody’s lawsuit to be dismissed. His attorney Erica Wolff said, “Mr. Jones’ lawsuit is pure fiction—a shameless attempt to create media hype and extract a quick settlement … Mr. Jones was not threatened, groomed, assaulted, or trafficked. We look forward to proving – in a court of law – that all of Mr. Jones’s claims are made-up and must be dismissed,” as reported by USA Today.