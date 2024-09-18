50 Cent mocks Diddy over bizarre lube found at his home following the arrest

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was recently arrested on Monday night for racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Following the arrest, his homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided which unearthed various narcotics, three AR-15s and 1000 bottles of lubricants. 50 Cent trolled the arrested hip-hop mogul for the unusual amount of lubes found at his home. The number of bottles revealed soon became a hot topic on the internet and 50 Cent could not resist commenting. 50 Cent trolled rival Sean 'Diddy' Combs amid the latter's arrest. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

50 Cent trolls Diddy

50 Cent made a jab at his rival following an appearance at The Drew Barrymore Show. The In Da House posted a picture of himself on the micro-blogging site, X and in the caption he wrote, “Here I am keeping good company with @DrewBarrymoreTV”. He then teasingly added, “And I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house,” making fun of the staggering amount of lube found at Diddy’s home.

The two have been at odds for years and the feud reignited when Diddy was charged with lawsuits. 50 Cent at the time vowed that he would produce a documentary on the mogul’s lawsuits titled, Diddy Do It?

The Bad Boy Record owner’s life was upended in November 2023 when his girlfriend, Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of sexual offence and abuse for years. Diddy denied the charges, however, a video of him beating the Me & U singer in a hotel room from 2016 resurfaced on the internet. 50 Cent reshared that video on Instagram and he sarcastically wrote in the caption, “Now I’m sure Puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing. This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all.”

On X he added, “The lie detector test has determined this was a lie…. Maury vibes,” as reported by Page Six.

Diddy arrested in Manhattan

Since Cassie’s charges, seven other people also filed similar lawsuits against him, all of which were denied by the rapper. He was arrested in Manhattan on Monday night on the charges of racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The indictment stated that Diddy and his various staff facilitated many Freak Offs and the former abused the victims. They claimed that “a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in … sex trafficking, forced labour, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”

Arms and ammunition were also found at his home which according to the 14-page indictment was carried around by his entourage to “intimidate and threaten others, including victims and witnesses to his abuse.”