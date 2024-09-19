Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' first meal in 'rat infested' NY jail revealed, allowed only 3 showers a week

Disgraced star Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was sent back to notorious New York City prison on Wednesday until his trial on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, will be served three meals a day in his cell. Sean 'Diddy' Combs will get up at 6 am, and will be required to make his own bed and clean the floor of his cell, former warden Cameron Lindsay told TMZ.(AFP/ ANGELA WEISS)

Combs was taken into custody in New York City earlier this week on allegations of racketeering and sex trafficking. He appeared in court for his second bail application on Wednesday, but his $50 million bond plea was dismissed, citing him as a flight risk.

He is being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), the same facility that once imprisoned fellow disgraced rapper R. Kelly, and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The rapper's first meal in the jail was Swedish meatballs, according to The New York Post. He was given the choice to have a black bean burger as well, but it seemed like he went with the meatballs. Combs had green beans, egg noodles, a garden salad, and a 16-ounce drink for his sides.

In a bail plea, Combs' lawyers said, “Several courts in this District have recognized that the conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center are not fit for pre-trial detention.”

There have been reports of overflowing restrooms, a cockroach infestation, and subfreezing temperatures at the jail. American financier and sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, died in the same prison.

A quick look at Comb's daily jail schedule

According to former warden Cameron Lindsay, who spoke with TMZ, Combs will get up at 6 am, and will be required to make his own bed and clean the floor of his cell. In addition to having three showers a week, he will receive an hour of free time each day. While Combs' lawyers will be visiting more frequently as they work on his case, friends and relatives are allowed to meet him periodically.

Combs is presently being held separately from the general public at the jail's Special Housing Unit.

According to Lindsay, this is probably for security concerns since some prisoners might think of killing a well-known prisoner like Combs as “a badge of honor.”

Combs was hit with charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution following his arrest in New York on Monday. He entered a not guilty plea to the allegations.