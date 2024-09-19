Sean Diddy's bail rejected again, sent back to jail as shocking texts he sent to ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura released

Sean “Diddy” Combs will stay behind bars after prosecution revealed shocking text messages in the court that he sent to his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura following the hotel attack. The texts sent by Diddy to Ventura in court stated, “Call me, the cops are here. I got six kids. You, please call. I’m surrounded. You gonna abandon me all alone.”(AFP)

The rapper, who made a second appearance in a New York City courtroom, will remain in prison until his federal trial on accusations of sex trafficking and racketeering.

His second appearance in the court came after he proposed a $50 million bond sum to get out of the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center. However, the federal court rejected his plea.

Diddy's attorneys argued before District Court Judge Andrew Carter that the rapper posed no threat to the public, but the judge rejected their motion, stating that there was “no condition or set of conditions” that would guarantee the community's safety or that he would not connect with witnesses.

In a bid to bolster their case that Diddy should remain in jail until his trial, the prosecution released purported text exchanges that he sent to his former girlfriend, the UK Independent reported.

The texts sent by Diddy to Ventura in court stated, “Call me, the cops are here. I got six kids. You, please call. I’m surrounded. You gonna abandon me all alone.”

Prosecutor reads message from alleged victims in Diddy case

In the court, prosecutor Emily Johnson read aloud text messages from other alleged victims.

While reading a text message from another woman who accused Diddy of dragging her by her hair down a hallway, Johnson stated that the victim told rapper, “You always want to show me that you have the power, and you knock me around. I’m not a rag doll, I’m someone’s child.”

After reading the claims presented in Cassie Ventura's lawsuit in November, the prosecutor claimed that another purported victim messaged Diddy: “I feel like I’m reading my own sexual trauma.”

“It makes me sick how three solid pages word for word is exactly my experiences and my anguish.”

The rapper entered a not guilty plea to charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and providing transportation for prostitutes. In Diddy's defence, his lawyer Marc Agnifilo stated that his client is “an innocent man with nothing to hide.”

Also Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorney appears to blame Cassie Ventura for 2016 caught-on-camera beating: ‘She has left him in…’

A look at Diddy and Venture relationship

After going public with their romance for the first time in 2012, Ventura and Diddy were seen together at various fashion events and parties in Hollywood.

However, the “Me & U” singer revealed years of unsettling abuse claims against Diddy in a lawsuit last November.

Outside of their private lives, she claimed, Diddy dictated every detail of her life, coerced her into having sex with other men, and “introduced” her to a life of “excessive alcohol and substance abuse.”

Ventura said Diddy broke into her house and sexually assaulted her when she wanted to break up with him in 2018. The rapper, however, has refuted her allegations.

A surveillance video published by CNN showed Diddy physically abusing Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.