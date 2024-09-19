Internet reacts to resurfaced video of Travis Scott running away from Sean 'Diddy' Combs after he said...

Watch Diddy's video with Travis Scott

In the clip, Travis is seen running away from Diddy after a supposed innuendo. As expected, the internet has a lot to say about the undated video featuring Diddy throwing his arm around Travis and calling him his 'baby bro'.

Social media users have been reacting to not just the way the two talked to each other – as if they were speaking in code words – but also how Travis avoided eye contact with Diddy before he asked Diddy to 'shush' and ran away shouting.

In the clip with Travis, Diddy said, "My baby bro, we hit it. Tomorrow it is time. It is time to go do that thing man. Yeah, everybody tune in. Let's go."

Check it out:

‘Did Travis run covering his butt?’

Travis and Diddy's interaction in the resurfaced video has social media buzzing with speculation. An X user tweeted, "Travis Scott knew what Diddy meant." Another asked, "Did he (Travis) run covering his butt? LOL." A tweet also read, "He (Travis) looks guilty... all that looking down, avoiding eye contact..."

Reacting to an Instagram post on the video, a person said, "I really want to know what he (Travis) did all that hollering and road running for?" Another said about Travis, "He was so excited..."

A comment also read, "I bet everyone he’s (Diddy) ever dealt with in these shenanigans are shaaaaakkkkiiiing right now, scrambled, scared and caught up. Man this is going to be big." A person also said, “I think a lot is going to come to light!! Anyone that was associated with him (Diddy) is like (fearful face emoji).”

Allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Earlier, US authorities raided Diddy's Los Angeles and Florida homes, seizing drugs, videos and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant, prosecutors said.

Diddy is accused in an indictment of using his 'power and prestige' to induce female victims and male sex workers into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances dubbed' 'Freak Offs' that he arranged, participated in and often recorded on video. The events would sometimes last days and Diddy and victims would often receive IV fluids to recover, the indictment said.

The indictment alleges the rapper coerced and abused women for years, with the help of a network of associates and employees, while using blackmail and violent acts, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings, to keep victims from speaking out. In the latest, Diddy will stay in jail after his bail was denied for a second time on Wednesday.

With AP inputs