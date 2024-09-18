Sean 'Diddy' Combs' $50mn bond proposal to get out of jail rejected; Internet reacts with shock and memes

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs remains behind bars as a federal judge Robyn Tarnofsky in New York rejected his $50 million bail petition on September 17. Sean Diddy Combs allegedly used his fame to force women to get into demeaning actions as part of a racketeering and human trafficking operation, according to three federal counts filed against him on Tuesday by prosecutors.(REUTERS)

Combs allegedly used his fame to force women to get into demeaning actions as part of a racketeering and human trafficking operation, according to three federal counts filed against him on Tuesday by prosecutors.

In Manhattan federal court, Combs entered a not guilty plea just hours after the 14-page indictment was made public. After Combs was arrested on Monday, US Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky granted the prosecution's request for Combs to remain in custody until trial.

Following the court's ruling, Diddy is now being held awaiting trial as his legal team fights for his release.

According to prosecutors, the rapper and producer traveled across state borders to participate in recorded performances by using his vast business empire, which included his record company Bad Boy Entertainment.

Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo referred to the actions outlined by the prosecution as consensual, potentially hinting at his defense plan.

“Does everybody have experience with being intimate this way? No. Is it trafficking? No. Not if everybody wants to be there,” Agnifilo stated in the court, as per Reuters.

Combs may receive a sentence of up to life in prison and a minimum of 15 year if found guilty of the three felonies of trafficking, engaging in prostitution by transportation, and racketeering conspiracy.

According to the prosecution, Combs seduced women by offering them money, substances like ecstasy and ketamine, or assurances of a personal relationship or professional support. Subsequently, authorities said that Combs used the covert recordings of the actions as “collateral” in order to ensure the women's silence. He also occasionally brandished guns to threaten witnesses and victims of abuse.

The number of women who were allegedly victims was not specified in the indictment. It was claimed that Combs had physically attacked women by kicking, dragging, and throwing items. Prosecutors claimed that in an effort to conceal his actions, Combs and his allies engaged in violence, including kidnapping.

Combs appeared in the court wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Helifted a thin microphone from the defense table, and stated, “Not guilty,” in response to Tarnofsky's question about his preferred plea.

Refusing bail, the judge said, “My concern is that this is a crime that happens behind closed doors.” Combs left the courtroom with the US Marshals officers.

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo declared that he will fight his client's ongoing imprisonment at a hearing on Wednesday before US District Judge Andrew Carter, who will preside over the remainder of the case.

Also Read: Inside the 'freak off' sessions at the centre of Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking case

Internet expresses shock over Combs' $50 million bond proposal

Meanwhile, social media users were stunned by Combs' $50 million bond proposal to get out of the prison, with one X user wondering: “Was that Diddy last day as a free man?”

“So Diddy is accused of doing 10x as much as Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein's bail was $5 million dollar. Diddy's bond, $50 million,” another wrote.

Weinstein was accused of eleven charges of sexual abuse, forced oral copulation, and rape based on alleged incidents that occurred between 2004 and 2013.

“50M is INSANE! He’s guilty BIG TIME,” a third user said.

“This is like the black Jeffrey epstein,” a fourth user commented.