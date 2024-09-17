Why was Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested by the FBI in New York? Explaining the hip hop mogul's federal indictment

Yet another global legacy appears to be crumbling under a tower moment in the wake of rampant sexual assault and trafficking allegations. Rapper Sean 'Diddy Combs' faced arrest at the hands of the FBI on Monday in New York, as a result of him being indicted by a federal grand jury. This development however, does not come as a surprise. Earlier this year in March, the rapper's Los Angeles and Miami mansions were raided by the police. These series of events have manifested as the domino affect emanating from a string of sexual assault and abuse allegations which have been piling up against Sean. Sean Diddy Combs was arrested in New York by the FBI in relation to multiple charges

Sean Diddy Combs is contending against several sexual abuse claims

The watershed moment in what is unfolding today, came way back in November 2023, when the rapper's then-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie — who was incidentally also his protégé — sued him for sexual abuse. The allegations she levied revealed how her reported ordeal actually spanned years. Abuse and rape made up just the forefront of the horrifying details that came to light. Cassie alleged how she was essentially a victim of sex trafficking as "force, fraud or coercion" was used to get her to engage in sexual relations, across several jurisdictions. She also alleged how she was forced to help Sean traffic other male sex workers — she was reportedly also forced to engage in sexual acts with these individuals which were filmed by the rapper.

The horrors of these revelations unfortunately did not get any extended court time as the matter was resolved out-of-court, within 24 hours. In a statement to NBC News, Cassie had shared, "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support". However, the storm wasn't over for Sean. Soon enough, at least 3 more accounts of similar claims came forth from other women, further cementing the narrative coming to light.

A woman by the name of Joi Dickerson, in congruence with another unnamed woman slapped the rapper with lawsuits alleging sexual assault, beatings and forced drugging in the early 1990s. Yet another lawsuit came up in which a female plaintiff alleged that she was raped by Sean and 2 other men back after being drugged in 2003, when she was all of 17.

Throughout these series of revelations, Sean has always maintained his stance of being innocent. His lawyer Marc Agnifilo shared a statement calling the developments "unjust". "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr Combs by the US Attorney’s Office", he said. Sean's counsel even went so far as to call him an "imperfect person", but "not a criminal".