Inside the 'freak off' sessions at the centre of Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking case

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested Monday evening at a New York hotel following an indictment by a grand jury, although the exact charges remain unclear. Sean Diddy Combs was arrested in New York by the FBI in relation to multiple charges

As per the indictment unsealed on Tuesday, prosecutors accuse Sean "Diddy" Combs, 54, of forcing women to take part in "highly orchestrated performances" that he called "freak-offs."

Combs, pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court hours after the 14-page indictment was unsealed.

The indictment against him lists allegations that go back to 2008.

What are “freak off” parties?

Diddy's "freak-off" parties reportedly involved male sex workers, with prosecutors alleging that Combs arranged for women and sex workers to be flown to his location.

The indictment also claims that Combs coerced women into participating by administering drugs, leveraging his influence over their careers, threatening to withdraw financial support, and employing violence and intimidation. However, the indictment does not specify the number of alleged victims.

Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, stated that the "Freak Offs" would last for days and often included various narcotics such as ketamine, ecstasy, and GHB.

Along with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, Combs is charged with one count of transporting victims across state lines to engage in prostitution.

Meanwhile, the rapper is also under a federal criminal investigation, and his Florida homes were raided earlier this year in March.

What lies ahead

Combs is the most prominent music industry figure charged with sexual misconduct since R&B singer R. Kelly, who was sentenced to a combined 31 years in prison for sex trafficking, racketeering, child sex crimes, and other offenses in New York in 2021 and Chicago in 2022.

The rapper and producer faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to life in prison if convicted of the three felony charges: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution.

(With input from agencies)