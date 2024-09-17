Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested in Manhattan after indictment over sex trafficking and abuse

Sean Diddy Combs was just taken into federal custody in Manhattan, New York on Monday night after a grand jury indictment. The arrest was scheduled for Tuesday but something caused the arrest ahead of the time. Apparently, the arrest was made in connection to several lawsuits of alleged sex trafficking and other offenses. The criminal investigation following the lawsuits resulted in issuing of search warrants and their execution at his homes in Miami and Beverly Hills. (FILES) Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested in New York.(AFP/ ANGELA WEISS)

Diddy arrested in Manhattan

According to TMZ, Diddy was arrested at a midtown hotel, where he was staying, in Manhattan. The Homeland Security rushed into the hotel late Monday night and made the arrest. Diddy was taken to the FBI field office of the borough, post arrest. A source from the law enforcement revealed to the media outlet that the original arrest of the hip hop mogul was planned for Tuesday, September 17.

A source familiar with the indictment told the New York Times that the arrest was made after a grand jury indicted Diddy. The indictment is currently sealed and the charges are yet to be announced. However, the source suggested to the media outlet that American rapper was arrested on the charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. He had been under the police scrutiny since his girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit of sex trafficking and years of abuse against him.

Diddy's attorney responds to the arrest

Formerly known as Puff Daddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo told TMZ, "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean “Diddy” Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community."

He further defended his client with, “He is an imperfect person but is not criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}