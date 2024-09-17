Justin Timberlake risks ‘blowing up’ his career after defiant defence in his DWI case

Justin Timberlake lost industry support, friends and fans due to his defiant defence of his DWI case. The sources revealed to RadarOnline that the singer’s attitude during his DWI case threatens to blow up his career. Timberlake publicly admitted his “mistake” only after the plea to lower the charges against him was approved by the court. He agreed that it was his fault to drive after getting drunk with his friends. Justin Timberlake's career is at risk due to his defiant stance in a DWI case. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)(AP)

Justin Timberlake risks blowing up his career

The sources told the media outlet, “This is a case of Justin's Type-A, never-back-down personality getting the best of him and causing real damage. He has some really experienced publicists and managers offering sound advice, but he's not listening to them." A usual course of action suggested by showbiz insiders in such cases is for the guilty person to apologise, accept their mistake and take responsibility for it. However, Timberlake deflected from taking responsibility when he tried to get his case tossed.

In addition, he also tried to humour the situation by cracking light jokes about it during his recent concert in Boston. At the concert, he told the crowd, “So, uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving? No, I'm just kidding.” An insider revealed, “This kind of behaviour really speaks to the dark side of his personality. He's a guy who loves a fight, even when he should know it's a losing battle.”

The SexyBack singer was arrested in the posh Sag Harbour in June after he ran a stop sign. The singer had glassy, bloodshot red eyes, slurry speech, the strong stench of an alcoholic drink and unsteady walk but was adamant that he only had one drink with friends. He also pleaded not guilty in the DWI case. The sources told the media outlet, “This arrest has already spoiled some of his career plans – and now his overzealous defence is on the verge of absolutely destroying his reputation. There are a lot of people begging Justin to not go down this road."

Justin Timberlake forcibly admits his mistake

The Can’t Stop The Feeling singer admitted his mistake in public only after sources told him that his defence was threatening to blow up his career. After a plea, his charges were lowered from DWI to Driving While Ability Impaired. Addressing reporters he said, “I try to hold myself to a very high standard of myself. And this was not that. This was not that. I found myself in a position where I could have made a different decision, but I've had some time to reflect on that.”

He added, “What I'd like to say to everyone watching and listening, even if you've had one drink, don't get behind the wheel of a car. There are so many alternatives – call a friend, take an Uber, there are many travel apps, take a taxi. This is a mistake that I made, but I'm hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have."