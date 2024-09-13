Justin Timberlake confesses to consuming alcohol before DWI arrest despite lawyer claiming otherwise in July

Pop star and NSYNC member Justin Timberlake pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in connection with a DWI arrest at a court hearing on Friday. Upon his arrival at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Courthouse in Long Island, New York, with his attorney Edward Burke Jr., the singer was handed a sentence of community service. Justin Timberlake speaks to the press after a court hearing, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Sag Harbor, N.Y.(AP)

Per TMZ's live reports, the “Mirrors” hitmaker agreed to participate in 25-40 hours of community service and make a public service announcement, expected to be about driving while impaired.

Contrary to his attorney's remarks in July about him not being intoxicated when cops pulled him over in Sag Harbor on June 18, JT reportedly also confessed to consuming alcohol before his arrest. He has also agreed to pay a fine. Timberlake's lesser charge compared to the original DWI charge has compelled him to make a public service announcement—an all-too-familiar scenario, as he filmed a PSA with his fellow NSYNC members in 2001.

What did Justin Timberlake's attorney say in July?

The agreement came a month after Judge Carl Irace suspended the musician's driving license in New York – “a standard with every DUI” case, as explained by Burke. Timberlake initially pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer issued a statement: “I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations. I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney’s office.” In July, Burke even filed a motion to dismiss the original charges linked to Timberlake in the DWI case. However, he later withdrew the request at the August hearing when the singer appeared virtually in court.

However, Burke Jr ultimately switched his narrative to some extent on Friday, claiming that the “Suit & Tie” artist had one drink in two hours at the American Hotel.

“Contrary to what was reported he wasn’t drinking other people’s drinks or warned in advance not to drive,” the attorney said per NBC News' report. “He wasn’t rude, he wasn’t obnoxious, he wasn’t belligerent. In fact, he was polite, he was cooperative, he was respectful during this entire encounter with law enforcement as they were to him.

Preliminary reports of his arrest on June 18 stated that police caught Timberlake's BMW blowing past a stop sign as he failed to stay within road lanes. The pop star eventually performed poorly on his field sobriety tests and refused a breathalyser test, leading to his DWI arrest. He was released from custody the following morning.

This is a developing story.