 Justin Timberlake's driver's license suspended in Sag Harbor DWI case hearing
Friday, Aug 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Justin Timberlake's driver's license suspended in Sag Harbor DWI case hearing

ByAshima Grover
Aug 02, 2024 09:24 PM IST

Timberlake's attorney was also admonished for his “irresponsible” comments at the previous hearing.

The Friday hearing for Justin Timberlake's driving while intoxicated (DWI) case did not go as planned for the pop star.

Justin Timberlake, center, appears by video during his arraignment in Sag Harbor Justice Carl Irace's courtroom on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 in Sag Harbor, N.Y. (John Roca/Newsday via AP)
Justin Timberlake, center, appears by video during his arraignment in Sag Harbor Justice Carl Irace's courtroom on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 in Sag Harbor, N.Y. (John Roca/Newsday via AP)

Sag Harbor Justice Carl Irace ended up suspending the NSYNC member's driving priviledges in New York State for refusing to take a breathalyser test when cops pulled him over in the Hamptons on June 18. The time period for the suspension has not been determined yet.

Timberlake, who is currently in the middle of his world tour, punched in his virtual attendance for the proceedings from Antwerp, Belgium. The “Suit & Tie” crooner appeared in a black collared shirt via video conference for the hearing, where his attorney was also reprimanded for his “irresponsible” remarks during the last court hearing. Irace admonished the singer's attorney, Edward Burke Jr, claiming that his commentary “comes off as an attempt to poison the case before it even begins.”

Not only that, the judge even threatened to issue a gag order if the legal representative continued walking that path.

During the previous hearing, Burke pushed the idea that Timberlake was “not intoxicated” at the time of the June 18 incident.

This is a developing story.

News / Entertainment / Music / Justin Timberlake's driver's license suspended in Sag Harbor DWI case hearing
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On