 Justin Timberlake’s mugshot turns into a ‘limited edition art piece' in Sag Harbor: Take a look | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Justin Timberlake’s mugshot turns into a ‘limited edition art piece' in Sag Harbor: Take a look

ByAditi Srivastava
Jul 04, 2024 05:44 AM IST

Justin Timberlake's mugshot, taken after his recent drunk driving arrest, has become a popular piece of art at a gallery in Sag Harbor, with a price tag of $520

Who knew Justin Timberlake would be giving us more Cry Me a River vibes than with a breakup song this summer? His recent arrest for drunk driving in Sag Harbor was a shocker, of course, but things just got wilder. The police mugshot, where the pop prince was photographed with red, bloodshot eyes, has become a hot commodity. According to reports, the local Romany Kramoris Gallery saw some artistic merit in JT's bleary-eyed portrait, and now it's hanging on the wall with a price tag.

This photo provided by the Sag Harbor New York Police Department on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, shows Justin Timberlake. Pop star Timberlake was charged early Tuesday with drunken driving in Sag Harbor, a village in New York's Hamptons, after police said he ran a stop sign and veered out of his lane in the posh seaside summer retreat. (Sag Harbor Police Department via AP)(AP)
This photo provided by the Sag Harbor New York Police Department on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, shows Justin Timberlake. Pop star Timberlake was charged early Tuesday with drunken driving in Sag Harbor, a village in New York's Hamptons, after police said he ran a stop sign and veered out of his lane in the posh seaside summer retreat. (Sag Harbor Police Department via AP)(AP)

Justin Timberlake’s mugshot becomes an art sensation

According to PageSix, Timberlake, who was arrested on June 18 for a driving while intoxicated charge and released after being kept in custody for a day, found his mugshot featured in a local gallery in Sag Harbor. The outlet reports that there have been continuous long lines supprunding the gallery with pedestrians taking photos of the artwork. The piece is called "Tuesday Night Out featuring Justin Timberlake,” though he was arrested Tuesday morning we recall.

Justin Timberlake’s mugshot turns into ‘limited-edition piece’

The picture, which caused an online frenzy, has been turned into a 'limited edition piece' by artist Godfrey Lohman. Lohman introduced his artwork to the Romany Kramoris Gallery and received an enthusiastic reaction from the owner, who exclaimed, "Oh my God! That’s great! It’s just great!" The gallery is situated in Sag Harbor, the same place where the singer was arrested while returning from a party with friends before being arrested. Timberlake claimed he had only drunk a martini after being pulled over by a young cop, at which point he refused a breathalyzer test.

Also read: Justin Timberlake jokes about his drunk driving arrest during Boston world tour, leaving fans speechless

How much it costs?

Godfrey Lohman's paintings, in various hues, have attracted a continuous stream of people keen to snap pictures. The gallery, affectionately known around town as the "Queen of Sag Harbor" due to its 44 years of operation, plans to showcase Timberlake's mugshot pieces, which are reportedly priced at $520, throughout the summer.

“Timberlake’s mugshot is our most contemporary piece! It’s au courant,” an employee named Leslie Raff told Page Six.

Also read: Hurricane Beryl strikes Jamaica as death toll creeps up, destruction widespread

"The green one is not my favorite. He looks a little sickly, too many martinis on the green one," said Kramoris, who also claimed that they have already sold several pieces and many are coming back to get one. The owner also revealed that while some raised eyebrows over the art, many were excited, especially the young ones. Meanwhile, the SexyBack singer has returned to his The Forget Tomorrow world tour, headlining concerts at various stops according to his schedule.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Justin Timberlake’s mugshot turns into a ‘limited edition art piece' in Sag Harbor: Take a look
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On