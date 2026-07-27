Is Vidya Balan no longer associated to Kahaani franchise? Reposts suggest actor Yami Gautam is set to headline Kahaani 3, replacing Vidya Balan in Sujoy Ghosh’s acclaimed thriller franchise. Yami Gautam to headline Kahaani 3, to replace Vidya Balan? Here’s what we know

The development was first reported by Pinkvilla, which quoted a source close to the development claiming that the third instalment will feature “a new story altogether” while retaining the essence of the Kahaani universe.

According to Pinkvilla, the source said, “The idea is to take the franchise forward while retaining the essence of the world that audiences have loved. Yami Gautam is coming on board as the lead, and the character has a very strong arc.” The source mentioned that the film is currently in the pre-production stage, with the team working on the shooting timelines.

The source further added, “Sujoy has a very clear vision for the Kahaani world. He is working closely with the team to ensure that the third film feels fresh but still carries the soul of the franchise.”

Neither Yami Gautam, Vidya Balan nor Sujoy Ghosh has officially confirmed the development. We reached out to the actors and their teams, who remained unavailable to comment.