Snake found at Shahrukh Khan's residence in Mumbai, rescued

A snake was found in the lawn of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai residence on Monday, prompting a rescue operation. The rescued snake was around one foot long (HT Photo)

Snake rescuer Vicky Dubey received a call around 8 pm informing him that two snakes had been spotted moving around in a coiled state on the premises of Mannat in Bandra West.

On receiving the call, Dubey promptly informed Forest Department Round Officer Deepak Dada Gaikwad and the Mumbai Range Office, Thane, through their control room by phone about the incident.

‘Non venomous snake found’ When they reached the location, a non-venomous Dhaman (Indian rat snake) was found under a staircase in the courtyard of the Mannat bungalow. The snake was coiled up and appeared frightened.

The snake was safely rescued and subsequently released back into its natural habitat in accordance with the guidelines of the Forest Department.

The rescued snake was a non-venomous Dhaman and was approximately 8 feet long. After rescuing the snake, Dubey explained to the people present about the snake and told them that there was no reason to panic.

However, the second snake escaped from the bungalow premises after noticing people moving around the area.

Snake rescued at Salman Khan's residence Earlier this year, a snake was rescued from Bollywood star Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai. Visuals show a snake wrangler on the spot handling the snake and carefully handing it over to the authorities. Officials also reached the apartment to aid the rescuer in his efforts.

A snake wrangler was called to Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai, where Salman resides with his family. The snake was found below the apartment by the wrangler, who expertly caught it with his hands. He calmly pursued the snake, grabbed it by its tail, coiled it around his hand during the rescue, then placed it in a bag for authorities to take away. The snake is likely non-poisonous, given how it was handled.

Shah Rukh Khan's work On the film front, Shah Rukh is currently working on his much-awaited action film, King. The film holds special significance for his fans as it will mark the theatrical debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan, following her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which was released on Netflix.

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It is reported that King draws heavy inspiration from the 1994 classic Léon: The Professional, with the superstar playing the role of a veteran hitman who steps in to protect a young girl.

King also features an impressive ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.