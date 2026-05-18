Snake rescued at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai

On Monday, a snake wrangler was called to Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai, where Salman resides with his family. The snake was found below the apartment by the wrangler, who expertly caught it with his hands. He calmly pursued the snake, grabbed it by its tail, coiled it around his hand during the rescue, then placed it in a bag for authorities to take away. The snake is non-poisonous, given how it was handled.

On Monday, a snake was rescued from Bollywood star Salman Khan ’s Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai. Visuals show a snake wrangler on the spot handling the snake and carefully handing it over to the authorities. Officials also reached the apartment to aid the rescuer in his efforts.

This is a developing story, and further details are awaited about who called the catcher and if it had accessed the building before being caught downstairs.

Salman Khan's recent work After the 2023 film Tiger 3, Salman only starred in Sikandar in 2025. The AR Murugadoss film did not perform as expected. This year, Salman played a cameo in Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi-Hindi film Raja Shivaji as Jiva Mahala. The film is based on Shivaji Maharaj’s life, directed and written by Riteish, and starring him in the lead role. Raja Shivaji has become Marathi’s highest-grossing film till date, beating Sairat.

Salman is currently working with Apoorva Lakhia on Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, previously titled Battle of Galwan. However, the film’s title was changed to avoid diplomatic tensions with China. The film’s narrative also shifted after that to reflect a wider tale. The film, which also stars Chitrangada Singh, is slated to be released on August 14. Salman plays Colonel B. Santosh Babu in the film and has undergone a transformation to play the role of a soldier. He will also play a cameo with Sanjay Dutt in the Arabic film 7 Dogs.

The actor is also filming a yet-to-be-titled film with Nayanthara. Directed by Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally for Maharshi and Varisu-fame, the film is produced by Dil Raju. It went on floors in Mumbai recently after a pooja ceremony. Sources close to the unit say the ambitious action entertainer is being produced on a grand canvas. Filming is currently underway on a specially erected set where high-intensity action sequences, apart from some crucial scenes, will be shot. Vamshi has crafted powerful roles for both the lead actors, as per the source.