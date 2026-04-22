Salman Khan, Nayanthara resume shooting for film with Vamshi Paidipally after puja ceremony: Watch

Raju posted a video from the puja ceremony and muhurat shot of Salman and Nayanthara’s next. Tentatively called #SVC63 by the team, the video shows Raju, Vamshi and the rest of the team arriving on set in Mumbai. Nayanthara arrives, dressed in a black jumpsuit, while Salman wears a black T-shirt and jeans. After greeting the team, he takes in the set and gears up to shoot. The video ends with the muhurat shot being given.

Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally’s next film, starring Bollywood star Salman and Kollywood star Nayanthara , began filming recently. A video posted by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateshwara Creations on Wednesday shows the actors attending a puja ceremony before they began shooting for the film.

Salman and Nayanthara officially kicked off shooting for the film in Mumbai on Saturday. Sources close to the unit say the ambitious action entertainer is being produced on a grand canvas. Filming is currently underway on a specially erected set where high-intensity action sequences, apart from some crucial scenes, will be shot. Vamshi has crafted powerful roles for both the lead actors, as per the source.

The complete cast and technical crew of the film are yet to be revealed. The team aims to release it in 2027.

About Vamshi Paidipally Vamshi began his career in Telugu films with the 2010 Jr NTR-starrer Brindavanam. He later helmed films such as Ram Charan’s Yevadu and Nagarjuna and Karthi’s Oopiri. His 2019 Mahesh Babu-starrer Maharshi won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. In 2023, he ventured into Tamil cinema with Vijay-starrer Varisu. The Salman and Nayanthara-starrer will mark his Bollywood debut.

Recent work After the 2023 film Tiger 3, Salman played cameos in Singham Again and Baby John in 2024. In 2025, he starred in Sikandar, helmed by AR Murugadoss. Now, the star also has the war film Maatrubhumi lined up, apart from this one. He is also touted to play a cameo in Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji.

Nayanthara last starred in the Tamil Netflix film Test in 2025 and the Telugu film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu this year. She has numerous films lined up, including Toxic in Kannada, a yet-to-be-titled Telugu film with Balakrishna, Mookuthi Amman 2, Mannangatti Since 1960, Hi, and Rakkayie in Tamil, and Patriot and Dear Students in Malayalam. The film with Salman is her second Hindi film after Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 hit Jawan.