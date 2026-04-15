Salman Khan’s hilarious new ads win internet; fans call them ‘more entertaining than Sikandar’. Watch

His latest commercials for SuperMoney UPI have been creating a buzz online, with many fans saying they are enjoying them even more than his recent films. In one of his latest commercials, he is seen nonchalantly calling SuperMoney “Superman” before driving off after just one take. Another advertisement shows Salman forgetting the script, casually reading out the lines, declaring it done, and walking off the set.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan never fails to charm fans with his screen presence. While his recent films may not have performed as strongly or garnered the appreciation many expected, the superstar continues to win hearts with his appearances in advertisements.

The latest one shows Salman keeping it simple yet stylish, sporting a blue shirt tucked into brown shorts, paired with his signature sunglasses. The actor effortlessly delivers the line, “Belt khareedna hai, watch khareedna hai yaa sunglasses khareedna hai, jo bhi bakwas aapko khareedna hai khareedo par SuperMoney UPI se pay karo, 5% tak aapko cashback milega” (If you want to buy a belt, a watch or sunglasses, whatever random stuff you want to buy, go ahead and buy it, but pay through SuperMoney UPI. You can get up to 5% cashback), in his trademark laid-back style. He then asks the director if what he did was approved, and when the director agrees, Salman adds, “40 saal se yahi kar raha hoon (Doing this for 40 years now).”

Fans expressed that they are now in love with these ads featuring Salman. One of the comments read, "bad times for Bollywood when the advertisements are more funny and entertaining than the actual movies they are making atp." Another wrote, "Finally, someone knows how to present Salman." Another comment read, "Bhai k aura ka bilkul shi istema (the right use of Bhai's aura)." Another wrote, "Better than Sikandar." Another wrote, "Proper use of bhai's powers." Another wrote, "I can watch this 100 times. So fun."