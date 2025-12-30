Chitrangada Singh brings up Dhurandhar in response to criticism over objectification of women in Housefull 5

Bollywood actor Chitrangada Singh recently featured in Housefull 5. The film received criticism for objectifying women in the name of comedy, and now, in an interview with News18, Chitrangada has responded to it. She expressed her feelings that the audience gets a bit ‘judgmental’ while watching films like Housefull 5 and even cited Dhurandhar's example for her explanation. Chitrangada Singh reacts to criticism for objectification of women in Housefull 5.(Instagram/@chitrangada)

Chitrangada Singh reacts to criticism around Housefull 5

Chitrangada Singh said actors often have limited control over how scenes are executed and noted that the Housefull franchise has always followed a particular style of comedy. She acknowledged that physical comedy involving women can sometimes feel uncomfortable, but stressed that such humour is judged largely by its execution. According to her, physical comedy tends to face criticism only when it fails to land, while successful examples are widely accepted.

She also pointed out that similar forms of humour have long existed in international and older films, which were embraced by audiences when they worked.

She cited Dhurandhar’s example, where the film received criticism for violence in the movie and said, “Sometimes when a film like Dhurandhar comes, some people may only look at it as a film with violent scenes, but that’s the storytelling. In the same way, you have certain kinds of comedy films, and that’s their storytelling. This is how a physical comedy is played out, and this is how a director wants to show it.”

When asked about her personal take on films like Housefull 5, Chitrangada said, “I don’t judge it. It’s up to the audience and their discretion to watch or not watch or agree or not agree with it. But do I as an actor, feel comfortable watching something like that? Maybe not. I would prefer if certain scenes could have been done in a different way. But sometimes, I won’t say moralistic, but we get slightly over-judgmental. But you got to take it in the right vein and give it certain cinematic allowance.”

About Housefull 5

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the whodunit also featured Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, and Soundarya Sharma, among others.

The film follows multiple impostors who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune while aboard a luxury cruise ship. Made on a reported budget of ₹ 240 crore, the film collected only ₹ 288.58 crore worldwide at the box office.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar also received mixed responses from the critics, but the audience’s positive word-of-mouth made it a box office success. The film has already collected over ₹1000 crore at the box office and is still running strong. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. The film’s second part is all set to release in March 2026.