Mumbai, Actor Chitrangada Singh, who is set to feature alongside Salman Khan in "Battle of Galwan", says the superstar is unapologetically himself, which is a rarity in an industry where "many people wear masks". Salman Khan is who he is, has zero pretension: Chitrangada Singh on ‘Battle of Galwan’ co-star

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia of "Shootout at Lokhandwala" fame, the much-anticipated war drama is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China.

“He is very tuned into what his fans want him to be, and he is exactly what his fans love . I don't think he pretends to be anything else. The most amazing thing about him is that there is zero pretension... I’ve not come across anyone in the industry, who has zero pretension, it's this man. He is exactly who he is. He will speak when he wants to, he will be quiet for as long as he wants to be, if he wants to work out now, he will go and work out now,” Singh told PTI in an interview.

She admired Khan for being "who he is and not wanting to be anything else".

“It's strange because in this industry, sometimes you do things for effect. I’ve admired something about him, it's probably this. It's very tough to do that. And I think that's what his fans love him for because he is so real,” the actor added.

Without divulging details about her role in the film, Singh praised Khan for his spontaneous style of acting.

“He's so secure, you could say anything and he loves to improvise. That's the best thing. It's like an ever-evolving scene till it's finally okay. Till then, it just keeps evolving, I love that. It's just so much fun because everyone's having fun. He changes a few things.

"So, there's this spontaneity in the scene, which is so refreshing and he does it so effortlessly. When you do so much work or you're constantly thinking or working on something, then it becomes effortless. So, I think he manages to do that even now.”

Singh revealed that she was earlier set to team with Khan on a movie, which the superstar was going to produce but the film never saw the light of the day.

“There was a film that he wanted to produce with Govinda ji. It was a remake of a Marathi film that Mahesh Manjrekar was going to direct. This would be like 2016-17. I don't think we ever discussed work after that,” she said.

Singh is currently basking in the acclaim her latest film, “Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders” is garnering.

The film, directed by Honey Singh, also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Ila Arun, Rajat Kapoor, Deepti Naval and Revathi, among others.

“Battle of Galwan” is set to release on April 17, 2026.

