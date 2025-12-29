Sonam Bajwa defends Housefull 5 choice, invokes Alia Bhatt: 'She played Bollywood heroine too in her debut'

Earlier this year, Punjabi film star Sonam Bajwa made her Bollywood debut with Housefull 5, a franchise film that went on to post strong box-office numbers. However, the success was accompanied by criticism, with sections of the audience calling out the film for its portrayal of women. Critics accused the makers of objectifying female characters, relying on stereotypes, and using humour that largely revolved around women’s bodies, leaving them with little narrative agency beyond adding glamour. Sonam Bajwa emphasized the industry's challenges for women and looks forward to more significant roles ahead, drawing parallels with Alia Bhatt's career trajectory and the demanding nature of comedy.

Sonam defends doing Housefull 5

Despite the backlash, Sonam says she has no regrets about choosing the film as her entry into Hindi cinema, especially as it gave her the opportunity to share the screen with seasoned stars like Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh. In an interview with News18 Showsha, she acknowledged the criticism but maintained that differing opinions are part of cinema. “I’m not here to sit and judge why some people are saying these things. They absolutely have the right to express their opinions. But audiences do watch films where girls look extremely glamorous and don’t have the same weight in scenes when compared to the male actors,” she said.

Sonam explained that she went into the project with clear expectations, fully aware of the nature of the Housefull franchise and its ensemble format. She knew the spotlight would largely remain on the male leads and that her role would be limited, but felt it was a reasonable compromise for a first Hindi film. She added that her upcoming project, Ek Deewani Ki Deewaniyat, will allow audiences to see her in a far more intense and performance-driven role.

Sonam admits Bollywood can be challenging for women

Reflecting on the broader industry, Sonam admitted that Bollywood can be a challenging space for women, where longevity often requires patience and strategic choices. She pointed out that female actors frequently have to accept smaller but noticeable parts before getting films that truly showcase their range, which can delay the recognition of their full potential.

To underline her point, Sonam cited Alia Bhatt’s career trajectory, noting how Alia began with a more conventional, glamorous role in Student Of The Year before gradually proving her depth with complex and demanding performances.

“Look at Alia Bhatt! What an amazing actor she is! We know the potential she has but in her first film, she played the quintessential Bollywood heroine," says Sonam, whose Punjabi film Godday Godday Chaa won the National Award this year.

Sonam added that comedy is a demanding genre and she treated her scenes as an opportunity to demonstrate her timing and screen presence, even if the parts for women appeared small on paper. Fresh off the National Award win for her Punjabi film Godday Godday Chaa, the actor remains confident that her Bollywood journey has only just begun and that more substantial roles lie ahead.