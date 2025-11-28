Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and Sonam Bajwa show how to dress right for a girls' night out

Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and Sonam Bajwa recently stepped out for a delightful night out together. The three stars turned heads in their outfits. Later on, Mouni Roy also dropped photos of their ‘best-test’ time. Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa and Mouni Roy during their night out.

Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and Sonam Bajwa’s night out

The paparazzi spotted the three BFFs in Mumbai just as they were about to leave their hangout place. “#DishaPatani #MouniRoy and #SonamBajwa spotted in and around the city,” Manav Manglani wrote on Instagram, uploading a brief clip of Patani, Bajwa, and Roy.

Mouni Roy later also posted a series of photos on Instagram. “Girl friends are the best- test! #datenight x,” the Brahmastra star captioned the carousel, capturing joy and camaraderie.

While Disha Patani looked stunning in a black, long-sleeved top with a scoop neckline and black jeans, Mouni Roy rocked a cream-coloured dress with thin spaghetti straps, a low-cut neckline, a fitted bodice, and a flowing skirt.

Bajwa, on the other hand, lit up the room in a shimmering, gold-toned top with a V-neckline, covered in sequins. She paired the top with a pair of denim jeans.

Reactions to Mouni Roy’s post

Patani and Bajwa also commented on Roy’s post. “They indeed are the best,” the Baaghi 2 star wrote. Sonam Bajwa reacted to the post with heart and pinched fingers emojis. Actress and playback singer Zara Khan called the trio “gorgeous girls”. Producer and Tiger Shroff’s mom, Ayesha Shroff, reacted with heart and flower emojis.

Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and Sonam Bajwa's next films

Disha Patani will return to the screen in the upcoming film, Welcome To The Jungle, which also stars the likes of Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Paresh Rawal.

Mouni Roy’s upcoming romantic comedy film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will come out in 2026. Directed by David Dhawan, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Varun Dhawan, and Mrunal Thakur. Sonam Bajwa will appear in Border 2, which also stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The movie will be released in January 2026.