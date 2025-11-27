Bigg Boss Tamil fame Samyuktha Shan marries former CSK star Aniruddha Srikanth in traditional ceremony; See pics

Samyuktha Shan, best known for her appearance in the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil, has tied the knot with former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player and cricket commentator Aniruda Srikkanth. He is the son of former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth. Samyuktha Shan marries former CSK star Aniruddha Srikanth(Instagram/samyuktha_shan)

Samyuktha Shan and Aniruda Srikkanth tie the knot

Samyuktha and Aniruda tied the knot at an intimate ceremony, which was attended by their close family members and friends. The couple later shared multiple photographs in a joint post on Instagram.

In the caption, they simply mentioned the date - 27.11.2025 - along with a ring and red heart emoji.

In the images, Samyuktha can be seen donning an ethnic golden saree with minimal makeup and traditional jewellery, while Aniruda complements his wife's look by opting for a traditional gold-colored shirt and veshti (dhoti).

The simple and traditional South Indian style wedding perfectly highlights cultural roots. The photographs beautifully capture the intimate joy of the occasion.

All about Samyuktha Shan and Aniruda Srikkanth

Samyuktha is a popular actress and model. She gained nationwide attention after making an appearance in the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. She worked as an influencer and model before making a career for herself in the TV industry.

She has appeared in films like Vijay-starrer Varisu, Tughlaq Durbar, My Dear Bhootham and others.

According to Pinkvilla, this is Samyuktha's second marriage. She earlier tied the knot with businessman Karthik Shankar. The report claims that their marriage came to an end after she discovered that he was allegedly staying with another woman for a couple of years. She also shared a son, named Rayan, with her former husband.

Meanwhile, Aniruda is a prominent name in cricket. He earlier played for Tamil Nadu as well as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Later on, he established himself as a cricket commentator.

This is Aniruda's second marriage as well. He was earlier married to Arthi Venkatesh, who is a model and actor.

