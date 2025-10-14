Political leader seeks ban on Vijay Sethupathi's Bigg Boss Tamil for ‘disgusting’ bedroom scenes: ‘Will stage a protest’

The ruling party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s ally, Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK), is seeking a ban on Bigg Boss in Tamil Nadu. TVK leader and MLA Velumurugan held a press conference on Tuesday to explain why he was requesting a ban, claiming that scenes from the reality show were denigrating Tamil culture. Here’s what he said. Vijay Sethupathi hosts Bigg Boss Tamil now which was previously hosted by Kamal Haasan.

Political leader calls for ban on Bigg Boss

At the press meet, Velumurugan claimed that he is not opposed to TV shows in general, claiming that there are some which promote the culture well. However, he claimed that Bigg Boss airs ‘vile acts’ that ‘destroy culture, ethics and values’ of the people of Tamil Nadu. “The script writers don’t care if the Tamil community suffers any harm. They are running the programme on the basis that money is most important,” he claimed of the unscripted reality show.

Velumurugan then said that the show is airing “disgusting body movements, kissing scenes and bedroom scenes, which cannot be viewed in the presence of a mature girl or children, are being shown. They have only held off from showing sexual intercourse until now.” He added, “My question is if Vijay TV should make money by continuing to host such a disgusting, low-class, indecent programme.”

Attention-seeking motion submitted to assembly speaker

Velumurugan further claimed that he has approached Tamil Nadu assembly speaker, Appavu, with an attention-seeking motion. “I have approached the Speaker with an attention-seeking motion. If the Speaker does not admit the motion for discussion and if the Chief Minister, as well as the IT and Broadcast departments, do not ban it, we will stage a major protest inside Bigg Boss arena and at Vijay Television, along with several thousand women,” he warned while speaking to the press.

Bigg Boss Tamil’s Season 9 is currently airing on Vijay TV. Vijay Sethupathi hosts the show, which premiered on October 5 with 20 contestants.