Bigg Boss Tamil 9 full list of contestants: VJ Parvathy, Tushaar, Aadhirai, Apsara, and more on Vijay Sethupathi show

The premiere of Bigg Boss Tamil, Season 9, commenced on Sunday (5 October) at 6 PM with Vijay Sethupathi returning as the show’s host. 20 contestants from various walks of life have been selected as housemates this year. While the theme of this season is yet to be revealed, the house hints at something futuristic, complete with unicorn sculptures, arched windows, glitzy lights and more. Here’s the full and final list of contestants on Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Bigg Boss Tamil 9 full list of contestants: Vijay Sethupathi returns as host of the reality show.

Full list of contestants on Bigg Boss Tamil 9

Diwakar: Diwakar, also known as Watermelon Star, is a doctor who gained popularity on social media for creating quirky videos with unique humour.

Aurora Sinclair: Aurora is a model, actor and content creator who gained fame for featuring in short films and music videos.

FJ Adisayam: Adisayam has received appreciation for his acting skills in projects like Suzhal: The Vortex and Aranmanai 4. He’s also a beat boxer and rapper.

VJ Parvathy: Parvathy, also known as Paaru, is a television presenter who gained fame for her lively on-screen personality.

Tushaar: A social media influencer, Tushaar gained fame for his Korean-inspired appearance and bold fashion choices.

Kani Thiru: Kani was the winner of Cooku With Comali Season 2 in 2021. The daughter of director Agathiyan, she transitioned to acting with projects like Parachute and Valli Mayil.

Sabari Nadhan: Sabari is a TV actor who rose to fame with his performance as Shakthi in the show Ponni. He has also acted in FDFS and Thiruvalluvar Consultancy Services.

Pravin Gandhi: Pravin is a filmmaker and actor known for Ratchagan, Jodi, Star, and Pulipaarva, as well as for his controversial off-screen remarks.

RJ Kemy: Vyishali Kemkar, also known as Kemy, rose to fame on the show Cooku With Comali, where she became a fan favourite this year.

Aadhirai: Aadhirai began her career as a supporting artist before establishing herself in the television and film industries. Her claim to fame was acting alongside Vijay in Bigil.

Ramya Joo: Ramya is a dance influencer known for showcasing traditional folk dance forms on social media.

Gana Vinoth: Vinoth is a playback singer and lyricist in Tamil cinema. He is known for singing Kagitha Kappal and Atti, apart from writing Gethu and Bruce Lee.

Viyana: Viyana is a model with a strong social media presence who aspires to be an actor. She is known for her photo shoots and ramp walks.

Praveen Rajdev: Praveen is a familiar face in the Tamil television industry, known for his roles in shows such as Kizhakku Vaasal and Eeramana Rojave.

Subiksha: Subiksha is a fisherwoman who rose to fame on social media for her lifestyle videos and relatable content.

Apsara CJ: A transgender model from Thiruvananthapuram, Apsara has participated in several photo shoots and ramp walks.

Vikkals Vikram: Vikram is known for his work on Vera Maari Office, Tandoori Idli, and Let’s Get Married. He rose to fame for his comic timing.

Nandhini: Nandhini is a fitness and wellness influencer known for creating motivational content on social media.

Kamarudin: A television personality, Kamarudin gained fame for his performance on the TV show Mahanadhi.

Kalaiyarasan: This actor and social media influencer is popularly known as Aghori Kalaiyaran. He is known for his bold and controversial takes.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss Tamil 9

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 premiered on JioHotstar and Vijay Television at 6 PM on Sunday. The first episode will premiere on Vijay TV at 9:30 PM on Monday, with the show’s episodes airing at the same time every day of the week, and at 9 PM on weekends, with Sethupathi as the host. It will also stream 24/7 on JioHotstar.