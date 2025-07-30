Vijay Sethupathi denies ‘filthy’ casting couch allegations: ‘My family and close friends are upset’

Actor Vijay Sethupathi found himself at the centre of controversy after explosive tweets from an X user surfaced online, where he was accused of sexual exploitation. Speaking to Subhash K Jha from Deccan Chronicle, Vijay has now categorically denied these allegations and stated that his team has filed a complaint on cybercrime. Vijay Sethupathi has refuted the allegations of casting couch.

What Vijay said

In a statement, Vijay said, “Anyone who knows me even remotely will laugh at this. I know myself too. This kind of filthy accusation can’t upset me. My family and close friends are upset, but I tell them, ‘Let it slide. This woman is obviously doing it to be noticed. She has her few minutes of fame, let her enjoy it.’”

He went on to add, “We’ve complained to cybercrime. I’ve faced all kinds of whispering campaigns for seven years. Such targeting has not affected me so far. It never will.”

About the controversy

A woman named Ramya Mohan accused the actor on her X account, which has since been deleted. It detailed that a young woman has been undergoing rehabilitation after facing manipulation and exploitation under the guise of industry norms. The post read, “@VijaySethuOffl has offered Rs. 2L for ‘caravan favors’, Rs. 50k for ‘drives’ and acts like a saint on social media." Although no names or timelines of the events were specified, the post, concluded with the words, “It’s insane how some insensitive morons are more focused on questioning the source or blaming the victim than actually acknowledging the truth… This was her life, her pain.”

Vijay is a National Award-winning actor who predominantly works in Tamil films. He has also acted in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, and Katrina Kaif-starrer Merry Christmas. His most recent release was Thalaivan Thalaivii, in which he starred opposite actor Nithya Menen.