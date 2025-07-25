Thalaivan Thalaivii Twitter reviews: Fans love Vijay Sethupathi-Nithya Menen's chemistry in mass family entertainer

Ever since the quirky trailer of Thalaivan Thalaivii dropped on YouTube a few weeks ago, viewers were hooked to see what the movie offers. Directed by Pandiraj, this family drama explores the bittersweet relationship between two individuals that turns sour after their marriage. Viewers who saw the film in theatres have now reviewed the film on X and if they are anything to go by, then the Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen show is a winner! Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen are receiving praise for their acting in the film.

Is Thalaivan Thalaivii good?

A viewer who watched the film in a theatre took to X and wrote, “Director Pandiraj is back once again with his signature family entertainer but this time with more love track & fun. Vijay Sethupathi & Nithya Menen elevating the humour max with their performance! Interval block ends with an interesting moment, and the last bits are truly epic!”

A second viewer wrote, “ThalaivanThalaivi, directed by Pandiraj, is a family-oriented Tamil drama centred on the familiar trope of husband-wife conflicts stirred by external influences. Despite its simple storyline, the film captivates with stellar performances from #VijaySethupathi and #NithyaMenen, whose chemistry shines. Yogi Babu’s sharp comedy adds charm, while Santhosh Narayanan’s fitting music enhances the emotional beats. Pandiraj crafts an engaging experience for his target family audience, though the plot treads predictable paths.”

How are the performances?

A review read, “#ThalaivanThalaivi sure shot blockbuster! A perfect mix of love, comedy & emotion. Family audiences are going to celebrate this film like another Tourist family. Vintage @VijaySethuOffl is back, agasaveeran reminds me of summar moonji Kumar of IDBK. @MenenNithya at her sublime best, no one else in her place could have pulled off Perarasi matching the charisma of VJS.”

Another viewer said, “Visited Rohini for the first time to watch Thalaivan Thalaivi. Enjoyed the film. VJS and Nithya Menen's chemistry at peak. VJS stole the show. Yogi Babu, Chemban Vinod, and the star cast gave fun performances. They delivered exactly what they promised in the trailer.”

Thalaivan Thalaivii tells the story of Agasaveeran (Vijay Sethupathi), who runs a tiffin center along with his family. He marries Arasi, also known as Perarasi (Nithya Menen). What seems to be a happily ever after soon turns messy and chaotic and the two reach a point where they want to separate. Do they reconcile or move on for good? This forms the premise of the film.