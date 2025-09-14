Bigg Boss Tamil 9 premiere date out: When and where to watch the reality show hosted by Vijay Sethupathi

Season 9 of Bigg Boss Tamil will premiere soon, and Vijay Sethupathi will return as the reality TV show’s host. The actor took over from Kamal Haasan in Season 8 of the show, and it looks like he’s here to stay. Know when and where to watch Bigg Boss Tamil 9 soon. Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Vijay Sethupathi returns as the host of Season 9 of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 premiere date announced

JioHotstar Tamil announced on their social media that Season 9 of Bigg Boss Tamil will premiere on 5 October. Sharing the news, they wrote, “பாக்க பாக்க தான் புரியும்… போக போக தான் தெரியும் (You will understand when you see it)...Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 | Grand Launch – அக்டோபர் 5 முதல் (From 5 October).”

The promo poster sees Vijay all smiles as he stands with his arms wide against a glass background in a diamond pattern, which seems to hint at this season’s theme. Apart from JioHotstar, Bigg Boss Tamil can be watched on Vijay Television. The show’s timings have yet to be announced.

About Bigg Boss Tamil

Bigg Boss Tamil first premiered in 2017 with Kamal as the host. The actor held the position for the first seven seasons of the show. In 2024, Vijay took over as the reality TV show’s host in Season 8 after Kamal quit the show. Arav, Riythvika, Mugen Rao, Aari Arjunan, Raju Jeyamohan, Mohammed Azeem, Archana Ravichandran and Muthukumaran Jegatheesan have won the show’s previous seasons.

In 2022, the Tamil version of the show had an OTT spin-off called Bigg Boss Ultimate, hosted by Kamal and later Silambarasan TR. Seasons 2 and 8 also got Bigg Boss Fun Unlimited, a spin-off in which evicted contestants are interviewed. Bigg Boss Kondattam, which airs after every finale, has all the housemates come together for a special event. While fans are speculating who will be a part of the show this year, only time will tell.