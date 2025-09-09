Trisha Krishnan calls Kamal Haasan ‘hot and dapper’ on stage; see his adorable reaction

At the SIIMA 2025 held in Dubai over the weekend, Trisha Krishnan won a special award for her 25 years of ‘incredible work in South Indian cinema.’ She was shown pictures of some of her co-stars through the years and asked to talk about them. When asked about her Thug Life co-star Kamal Haasan, she made him blush by calling him ‘hot’. (Also Read: Fans can't keep calm as Trisha Krishnan wishes all of Vijay's ‘dreams come true’ at SIIMA 2025) Kamal Haasan and Trisha Krishnan recently acted together in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life.

Trisha Krishnan on Kamal Haasan

Trisha was shown a picture of Kamal and asked to talk to him directly as he was sitting in the front row, along with Sivakarthikeyan. She looked at him and said, “Kamal sir, how come you are always so hot and so dapper? I mean, how do you do it? Everybody here would second that.” As Sivakarthikeyan clapped at that, Kamal widened his eyes and looked surprised. He then bowed his head in thanks and blushed at the compliment while smiling widely.

Numerous fans thought Trisha calling Kamal ‘hot’ was on par with their characters in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. “Thug Life effect,” joked one fan, commenting on how she played his lover in the film. Another wrote, “Is this a deleted scene from Thug Life?” One wrote, “Still living in her Indrani role from Thug Life.” A fan even brought up Kamal’s hilarious dialogue from the film, writing, “I am your only Adam.” Numerous others kept calling it a ‘reunion’ for Indrani and Sakthivel.

Upcoming work

Trisha and Kamal most recently starred in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life alongside Silambarasan TR, aka Simbu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ali Fazal, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Tanikella Bharani. The film collected ₹97.25 crore at the box office and failed to make a mark. Trisha will soon star in Vishwambhara with Chiranjeevi. Kamal has yet to announce his upcoming project, but he confirmed that he will star alongside Rajinikanth in a film.