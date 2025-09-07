Fans can't keep calm as Trisha Krishnan wishes all of Vijay's ‘dreams come true’ at SIIMA 2025

At the SIIMA 2025 held in Dubai on Saturday, Trisha Krishnan was honoured with a special award for her 25 years of ‘incredible work in South Indian cinema.’ After a special AV was played to honour her career, she was asked to speak about some of her special co-stars through the years. Fans in the audience cheered the loudest when she was asked to speak about Vijay. Vijay and Trisha Krishnan last acted together in Lokesh Kanagaraj's 2023 film Leo.

Trisha Krishnan on Vijay

Trisha was shown a picture of Vijay and asked to speak of her association with him. Fans couldn’t keep calm and kept cheering loudly even as Trisha tried to say her piece with a wide smile on her face. She waited for them to calm down before saying, “I would like to tell him good luck on his new journey. Whatever he dreams, they should come true because he deserves it.” The fans’ cheers only got louder after she said that.

Trisha was also asked to speak about Ajith Kumar, and while a few people cheered, they weren’t as loud as they were for Vijay. Talking about him, she said, “I’ve worked with him and noticed that he’s so kind and loving. I’ve never seen him have a mood swing; he respects everyone, from the lightmen to the technicians and all the co-actors. This man and his kindness is incredible.” Trisha most recently acted with Ajith in Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly.

About Trisha and Vijay

Trisha and Vijay were a hit pair in the early 2000s when they acted together in films like Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006) and Kuruvi (2008). After a 15-year hiatus, they reunited for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo (2023).

Since then, fans have been convinced that the two are dating each other, even if Vijay has been married to Sangeetha Sornalingam since 1999 and they have two children together, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha. Trisha’s birthday wishes for Vijay last year and this year, along with fans spotting them heading to Keerthy Suresh’s wedding in Goa on the same chartered flight, have only fuelled these rumours.

Vijay will soon enter politics, and Jana Nayagan, which will be released in 2026, is expected to be his last film. Trisha will soon star in Vishwambhara with Chiranjeevi.