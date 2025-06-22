Is Jana Nayagan Vijay's last film as he enters politics? Mamitha Baiju clarifies

Ever since Vijay announced his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in February 2024, a lot has been said about H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan being his last film. His co-star, Mamitha Baiju, was asked at an event if she spoke to him about it and here’s what she said. (Also Read: Jana Nayagan teaser: Vijay plays a fearless cop in final film, emotional fans say ‘one last roar’. Watch) Vijay and Mamitha Baiju are acting together in H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan.

Mamitha Baiju on Vijay’s retirement

Mamitha was recently asked about Vijay’s future retirement plans at the Kerala Carnival in Ireland, and she said in Malayalam, “One day, when we were shooting together, I casually asked him whether Jana Nayagan is truly his last movie. Vijay sir candidly responded that it will depend on how the elections go. He said, we’ll see what happens.”

Mamitha also said at the event, “In the last days of shooting, I got very emotional along with everyone else, and on the final day, he got emotional too.” In fact, Vijay got so emotional that he was reportedly unable to pose for pictures with the cast and crew. A video of her response is doing the rounds on social media, with Vijay’s fans feeling happy about the hope she’s giving them.

About Jana Nayagan

H Vinoth directs Jana Nayagan, which stars Vijay, Mamitha, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol. Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, and others star in key roles. On Vijay’s birthday, 22 June, the film’s team released a first glimpse of the film titled The First Roar. The 51-year-old actor can be seen dressed in a police uniform in the video.

Vijay was last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT), in which he played dual roles as father and son. Sneha and Meenakshi Chaudhary also starred in the project, which is available to watch on Netflix. Now, Jana Nayagan is slated for release on 9 January 2026. Mamitha, who celebrates her birthday on the same day as Vijay, has numerous films lined up, including Suriya 46.

Vijay's future in cinema after Jana Nayagan looks dependent on the Tamil Nadu assembly elections in 2026.