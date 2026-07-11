Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana trailer to have its world premiere at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 before India release

The first teaser, which introduced Lord Rama and offered glimpses of Ayodhya and Lanka, drew criticism from a section of viewers for its visual effects, making this trailer an important milestone in the film’s promotional campaign. Earlier reports had suggested that the trailer would arrive on July 18. However, the makers have now confirmed July 24 as the official release date.

The official announcement on Saturday read, “FROM BHARAT TO THE WORLD. For thousands of years, the Ramayana has inspired generations through its timeless ideals of dharma,. maryada, courage and compassion. Now, it begins a new journey. One of Bharat's greatest civilisational epics, presented to the world, at a scale never attempted before in Indian cinema. THE RAMAYANA TRAILER PREMIERES WORLDWIDE ON 24TH JULY .”

The makers have officially announced that the theatrical trailer of Ramayana will be unveiled on July 24. The new promo is expected to showcase the film’s scale, storytelling and visual spectacle in greater detail ahead of its Diwali release.

Ranbir Kapoo r’s Ramayana has been one of the most talked-about Indian films ever since it was announced. With director Nitesh Tiwari bringing the epic to the big screen, expectations are sky-high. After the first glimpse sparked criticism around its visual effects, all eyes are now on the film’s next major promotional release, which promises a much deeper look at its ambitious world.

Ramayana at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Ramayana is set to make its global debut at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026 . The panel is scheduled for July 23, 2026, at 3:15 PM PDT (3:15 AM IST on July 24) in Ballroom 20, the convention's second-largest venue with a seating capacity of approximately 4,800 attendees . The presentation will feature producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, and lead stars Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Ram) and Yash (Ravana) .

The official SDCC listing describes the film as: “In an age of gods and kings, the fate of worlds hangs in the balance. Rama, a prince bound by duty, sacrifice, and the greater good, must face Ravana, an immortal ruler driven by pride and vengeance, powerful enough to shatter the cosmos.”

Ramayana begins nationwide school campaign across 400 schools The makers of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana have launched a first-of-its-kind nationwide school outreach campaign to introduce young audiences to the epic beyond the big screen. Starting July 9, the initiative will cover over 400 schools across 18 cities and is expected to reach more than 5 lakh students. Under the theme "Hamara Satya. Hamara Itihaas.", children will participate in drawing competitions, quizzes, creative activities and interactive discussions designed to help them connect with the values and stories of Ramayana alongside their families.

Speaking about the initiative, the makers said, “Ramayana has lived on for generations through stories, values and shared memory. With this school outreach initiative, our endeavour is to take that legacy to young minds in an engaging and meaningful way. As we build towards bringing Ramayana to the big screen, we wanted children to experience the epic not just as mythology they have heard of, but as a story of courage, duty, love and righteousness that continues to inspire even today.”

Ramayana will release in two parts The film is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh and several others in pivotal roles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first instalment is scheduled to hit theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second film will arrive on Diwali 2027.

So far, the makers have released only one glimpse from the film. It introduced audiences to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, offered a few moments featuring Ravi Dubey as Lord Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and showcased the majestic world of Ayodhya. The teaser also gave viewers a brief look at Yash as Ravana.