Hanumankind confirms new song for Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan, says Anirudh has created a ‘beautiful rap song’

Vijay fans are eagerly waiting to know more about his final film as an actor. On Friday, fans got a new surprise as rapper Hanumankind revealed that he has lent his voice to the political action thriller, Jana Nayagan, which will be helmed by director H Vinoth. Hanumankind spoke this first to Ananda Vikatan. The film's music will be scored by Anirudh. (Also read: Jana Nayagan release date: Vijay's final film will hit screens for Pongal 2026; fans say ‘one last box office raid’) Hanumankind will collaborate on the music for Vijay's final film.

Hanumankind to have a song in Jana Nayagan

Talking about the exciting collaboration, Hanumankind revealed that the song will be a rap number. As per the official X post of the site, Hanumankind said in Tamil, "I have sung a beautiful rap song for Thalapathy Vijay in the film 'Jananayagan' with music by Anirudh. I will be coming to Chennai for many more projects. Expect more action!"

Hanumankind recently made India proud as he decided to represent his home state Kerala at Coachella 2025 and turned up at the music festival with chenda drummers in tow. The percussion band dressed in traditional white outfits and joined him as he performed his latest song, Run It Up on stage.

About the film

As Vijay plans to contest in 2026 Tamil Nadu elections with his newly formed party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), this will be his final film. He even confirmed the same at a rally in February and stated that his 69th film will mark the end of his acting career while addressing critics who questioned the transition.

Jana Nayagan is rumoured to be a remake of Anil Ravipudi’s 2023 hit Bhagavanth Kesari. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Monisha Blessy and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in key roles.