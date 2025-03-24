Menu Explore
Jana Nayagan release date: Vijay's final film will hit screens for Pongal 2026; fans say ‘one last box office raid’

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Mar 24, 2025 07:04 PM IST

Jana Nayagan release date: Vijay's last film before entering politics is directed by H Vinoth and also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. 

Jana Nayagan release date: The release date for actor Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, is here. On Monday, the film's producers, KVN Productions, announced that it will be released in theatres for Pongal 2026. It was initially scheduled for release in October this year. Here’s when the audience will get to watch the actor on-screen one last time. (Also Read: Vijay confirms that Jana Nayagan will be the swan song of his film career at TVK meet)

Jana Nayagan release date: Vijay will contest in the Tamil Nadu elections and the H Vinoth-directorial is touted to be his last film.
Jana Nayagan release date announced

The production house announced on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram that Jana Nayagan will be released in theatres on January 9 next year. They wrote, “Adiyum othaiyum kalanthu vechu vidiya vidiya virundhu vecha.. #JanaNayaganPongal. 09.01.2026 #JanaNayaganFromJan9.” The poster they released shows Vijay dressed in white and striking a pose as he dances in a colourful melee of people.

Fans were thrilled to know the release date of the film already. “One last raid by the Master of the Box Office,” wrote an excited fan on X. Another wrote, “It seems like, for the very first time in recent years, #ThalapathyVijay’s movie is getting postponed from the announced date,” pointed out one fan, given that the film was initially scheduled for release in October this year. One fan was thrilled they would get a ‘Thalapathy Pongal after three years’ Varisu in 2023 was also a Pongal release.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is rumoured to be a remake of Anil Ravipudi’s 2023 hit Bhagavanth Kesari. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Monisha Blessy and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the film’s music.

Given that Vijay plans to contest in 2026 Tamil Nadu elections with his newly formed party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), this will be his final film. He even confirmed the same at a rally in February and stated that his 69th film will mark the end of his acting career while addressing critics who questioned the transition. He reiterated that he would like to focus on politics, committing himself to the welfare of the people instead.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
